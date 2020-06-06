Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Sacramento Ballet Director Cynthia Drayer Explains How the Company is Shifting to Virtual Classes

Article Pixel Jun. 6, 2020  

Cynthia Drayer, School Director at The School of the Sacramento Ballet, recently chatted with ABC10 to explain how they are moving to virtual classes and how all ages can join them this summer.

"We have decided to have a whole program of summer offerings that ranges from students age 5 all the way up. We have dance camps that are week-long, we have pop-up camps, plus we have our usual training transformed into the application that we need now," she said. "We'll have something for everyone."

Watch the full interview below!


Donations

Arts Orgs

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Opera House Arts Plans to Reopen in 2021
  • State Theatre Announces Live-Streaming Concert Series, CONCLAVE
  • American Art Awards Announces The 25 Best Galleries & Museums For 2020
  • Penobscot Theatre Company Announces Young Playwrights Festival  