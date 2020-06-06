VIDEO: Sacramento Ballet Director Cynthia Drayer Explains How the Company is Shifting to Virtual Classes

Cynthia Drayer, School Director at The School of the Sacramento Ballet, recently chatted with ABC10 to explain how they are moving to virtual classes and how all ages can join them this summer.

"We have decided to have a whole program of summer offerings that ranges from students age 5 all the way up. We have dance camps that are week-long, we have pop-up camps, plus we have our usual training transformed into the application that we need now," she said. "We'll have something for everyone."

Watch the full interview below!

