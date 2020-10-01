Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Adrianna Hicks Sings 'Home' From THE WIZ

Hicks played Dorothy in Broadway Sacramento's 2019 production of The Wiz.

Oct. 1, 2020  

Each year, Broadway At Music Circus serves as the summer home for dozens of Broadway's most talented actors. It's also home to thousands of Northern California theatre fans who treasure Broadway musicals staged in the round.

Adrianna Hicks, Catherine of Aragon in Broadway's hit new musical SIX and Dorothy in Broadway Sacramento's 2019 production of THE WIZ, made a special recording of "Home" to remind us what Broadway At Music Circus means to so many.

Watch the video below!

