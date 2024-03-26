Todd Schroeder Young Artist Grant Benefit Concert Set For April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Renown pianist and Sonora High alum,Todd Schroeder, is set to return to his hometown of Sonora, Ca. with the much-anticipated "Young Artist Grant Benefit Concert" on April 13, 2024 at the Sonora High School Auditorium. The show will start at 7:30pm. Reserved seats can be purchased at EventBrite.com. Featured performers for this year's concert include Robyn Spangler, Carrie Schroeder, Kevin Fisher, Catherine Kjerste, Pepper Street, Wendy Tuttle and special guest Broadway veteran James Snyder.

For nearly three decades, the Todd Schroeder Young Artist Grant has been dedicated to supporting graduating Sonora High students pursuing careers in the Visual and Performing Arts. The annual benefit concert, produced and performed by Todd Schroeder, serves as the primary fundraiser for this commendable initiative. Over the years, the concert has featured stellar performances by Todd and his immensely talented friends, including beloved celebrities from across the country. Past performers have included luminaries such as Jason Alexander, Rita Coolidge, Sam Harris, David Burnham, and Jennifer Leigh Warren.

Todd Schroeder is an award-winning music director, pianist, composer and vocal performance coach. His expansive career has had him work with Tom Jones, Angela Lansbury, Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Harris, Postmodern Jukebox, as well as the Walt Disney Corporation, Universal Studios and last year, Todd was hired as the new Creative Director for Paramount Studios' Holiday extravaganza.

The Todd Schroeder Young Artist Grant Benefit Concert promises an enchanting evening of music and philanthropy at the Sonora High School Auditorium, located at 430 N. Washington Street, Sonora, CA 95370, on April 13, 2024, at 7:30 PM. All seats are priced at $35, offering a unique opportunity for the community to come together in support of emerging talent in the arts.