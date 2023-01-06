Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre In The Heights Presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Performances run January 20- February 11, 2023.

Jan. 06, 2023  

Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience.

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box.

*May be inappropriate for young children

Featuring: ; Hugh Figueroa, Jessica Kaufman, Edward Arakelyan, Austin Mark Nunn, Makaila Anderson, Grace Leekley, Sydney Taylor, Mark Androvich, & Nate Mercier

Performance dates are Fridays and Saturdays at 8p.m. January 20- February 11, 2023 and Sundays at 4:00PM 1/22, 1/29, & 2/4, 2023.




