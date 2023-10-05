The Cal State Fullerton Department of Theatre and Dance Performs Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT This Month

Performances begin October 20.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

The Cal State Fullerton Department of Theatre and Dance Performs Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT This Month

The Cal State Fullerton Department of Theatre and Dance presents Shakespeare’s classic romantic comedy of gender confusion, “Twelfth Night,” beginning on October 20 in the Young Theatre on campus. Director Collette Rutherford reimagines “Twelfth Night” as a 1920’s Jazz Age tale of unrequited love, mistaken identity, and love triangles, with the music of a live jazz ensemble.

Aristocratic twins Viola and Sebastian are separated in a violent shipwreck only to find themselves washed ashore in Illyria. Viola disguises herself as a man (Cesario) to enter the service of the noble Duke and soon finds herself in love with him and tasked with wooing Olivia in Orsino’s name. Sick of the endless pursuit of Orsino as well as the advances of her uncle’s drinking buddy, Sir Andrew, Olivia has taken a vow to forswear love for seven years – an oath she soon forgets when the clever and attractive Cesario arrives. But can Olivia win Cesario’s stalwart heart when he swears his duty and love to Orsino while chaos is unfolding in her household and her much-trusted steward, Malvolio, might be insane? Will the lovers’ knots ever be untied, and twins reunited? Only time will tell.

Collette Rutherford is an award-winning theatre director, producer, and actor. She has trained at both the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and American Conservatory Theater. Most recently Collette directed Hannah Cowley’s “The Belle’s Stratagem” and Jessica Swale’s “Blue Stockings,” both for CSUF. Los Angeles directing projects include “Joan” (Catworks Productions), “Romeo & Rosalind” (Inglewood Playhouse), and “This is Not a Drill” (SkyPilot Theatre). She is an Associate Member of the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers and a member of PlayGround-LA, Directors’ Gathering, and Emerging Arts Leaders of Los Angeles. For more information, visit colletterutherford.com, or find her on Instagram @LaCollette.

The cast of “Twelfth Night” includes Simon Asher, Anais Barron, Leo Van Bindsbergen, Parker Claudio, Kyle Dillon, Chris Drake, Charlie Duval, Brooke Halliday, Jack Hammerstrom, Rebecca Jauregui, Caroline Lovett, Matt Quintero, Paige Ragan, Hannah Satterlee, and Connor Vescelus. The jazz ensemble is comprised of CSUF School of Music students Manuel Barajas, Trevor Thompson, and Jose M. Silva Vega (Rodolfo Zuniga, musical director). With set design by Elin Rudin; costume design by Greer Gardner; hair/makeup design by Hayden Lalicker; lighting design by Noemi Barrera; sound design by Rebecca Kessin; prop design by Sophia Beeles; choreography by Anakarina Gallardo; and fight choreography by Michael Polak.

  

“Twelfth Night” runs October 20– November 4, 2023, with performances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8:00 pm, and Saturdays at 2:00 pm in Clayes Performing Arts Center’s Young Theatre at Cal State Fullerton. An ASL translated performance shows on October 26 at 8:00 pm, with a talkback scheduled for Saturday, October 21 following the 2:00 pm performance. CSUF students receive one complimentary ticket per production. General Admission tickets are $14 ($12 Titan Discount) and are available by calling (657) 278-3371, 12-4 pm, Tuesday through Friday, at the Clayes Performing Arts Center Box Office or online

Next, join us for a “A Chorus Line” in the Little Theatre on the campus of Cal State Fullerton. This 1975 hit musical has been refreshed for a new era and will immerse audiences in the audition process for a Broadway show. CSUF students receive one complimentary ticket per production. General Admission tickets are $24 ($22 Titan Discount) and are available by calling (657) 278-3371, 12-4 pm, Tuesday through Friday at the Clayes Performing Arts Center Box Office or Click Here. Tickets for “A Chorus Line” will be on-sale October 19.

 




