THE MAGIC TOYSHOP Comes to Sutter Street This Month

The Magic Toyshop brings its charm to Sutter Street Theatre for the holidays! The Magic Toyshop features book and lyrics by Patricia Clapp and Dyanne Earley, music by Kevin Stites, and is directed by Allen Schmeltz.

Performances are Dec. 10, 11, 17, 18, and 24 at 1:00pm, as well as Dec. 16, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, 28 & 29 at 4:00pm.

Rated: G - Family Entertainment

When the Master Toymaker sprinkles a touch of Magic Doll Dust on the wonderful dolls he has made, they come to life in a surprising way. They realize how unusual they are when they find they can walk, talk and breathe. The Master Toymaker realizes it too and decides he does not want to sell them. They are too wonderful to be "mussed, crushed and handled" by loving children. The dolls, however, take the opposite view. Dolls are meant to be loved, and these dolls don't want to miss anything. With the aid of an unusual customer who visits the toy shop, and additional aid from the audience, the dolls achieve their desire to be given to children at Christmas. A happy holiday show with audience participation.