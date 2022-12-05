THE MAGIC TOYSHOP Comes to Sutter Street This Month
Performances are Dec. 10, 11, 17, 18, and 24 at 1:00pm, as well as Dec. 16, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, 28 & 29 at 4:00pm.
The Magic Toyshop brings its charm to Sutter Street Theatre for the holidays! The Magic Toyshop features book and lyrics by Patricia Clapp and Dyanne Earley, music by Kevin Stites, and is directed by Allen Schmeltz.
Performances are Dec. 10, 11, 17, 18, and 24 at 1:00pm, as well as Dec. 16, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, 28 & 29 at 4:00pm.
Rated: G - Family Entertainment
When the Master Toymaker sprinkles a touch of Magic Doll Dust on the wonderful dolls he has made, they come to life in a surprising way. They realize how unusual they are when they find they can walk, talk and breathe. The Master Toymaker realizes it too and decides he does not want to sell them. They are too wonderful to be "mussed, crushed and handled" by loving children. The dolls, however, take the opposite view. Dolls are meant to be loved, and these dolls don't want to miss anything. With the aid of an unusual customer who visits the toy shop, and additional aid from the audience, the dolls achieve their desire to be given to children at Christmas. A happy holiday show with audience participation.
More Hot Stories For You
December 2, 2022
Award winning EMH Productions/The Artist’s Collective presents a night of drama and comedy featuring 2 local writers and the talents of Brandon Leake with Brooklynn T. Solomon both in person and live streaming at The Ooley Theatre.
Placer Rep Seeks Home Venue for Season 2023
December 1, 2022
It is said a home is built with love and dreams and never has that phrase been truer, as Placer Repertory Theater’s rise in popularity and programming now propels Placer Rep to seek a home facility for Season 2023 and beyond.
THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY is Coming to Capital Stage This Holiday Season
November 11, 2022
Capital Stage will bring the return of Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice beloved characters with our Holiday Production of THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY. Capital Stage's Co-founding member, Peter Mohrmann, will direct the second installment of Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY series.
Sacramento Ballet's 2022 Hometown Nutcracker Features Local Choreography, International Dancers, and More
November 10, 2022
Sacramento Ballet presents its treasured annual holiday celebration set to Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker with eight thrilling performances complete with live orchestra running from December 10-24, 2022.
AFTERSHOCK and GOLDSENSKY Sacramento Festivals To Return In 2023
November 7, 2022
After two consecutive weekends at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Aftershock Festival October 6-9, 2022 and the inaugural GoldenSky Country Music Festival October 15-16, 2022, festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents is pleased to announce the return of both events in 2023.