Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sutter Street Theatre to Present HARVEY Beginning This Month

Sutter Street Theatre to Present HARVEY Beginning This Month

The production runs April 14 â€“ May 14.

Apr. 01, 2023 Â 

Sutter Street Theatre will present Harvey by Mary Chase from April 14 - May 14. The production is directed by Janelle Kauffman & Stephen Kauffman and runs Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 4:30 PM.

Harvey, a Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy by Mary Chase, is the story of a perfect gentleman, Elwood P. Dowd, and his best friend, Harvey - a pooka, who is a six-foot tall, invisible rabbit. When Elwood begins introducing Harvey around town, his embarrassed sister, Veta Louise, and her daughter, Myrtle Mae, determine to commit Elwood to a sanitarium. A mistake is made and Veta is committed rather than Elwood! Eventually, the mistake is realized, and a frantic search begins for Elwood.

Reservations at Click Here or call (916) 353-1001.

Photo Credit: Allen Schmeltz





Harris Center for the Arts to Present Taylor Dayne & Sheena Easton in April Photo
Harris Center for the Arts to Present Taylor Dayne & Sheena Easton in April
HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS will present two exceptional music performances in one evening. Taylor Dayne and Sheena Easton will perform beginning at 8:00 PM on Sunday, April 30. Between them, these two pop icons have garnered nine GRAMMY Award nominations, two GRAMMY Awards, two Billboard Music awards, one American Music Award, six Platinum albums, five Gold albums, 39 Billboard Top 20 singles, and 11 #1 Billboard singles.
Sacramento Ballets Visions Series to Present COURSE OF ACTION World Premiere Photo
Sacramento Ballet's Visions Series to Present COURSE OF ACTION World Premiere
Sacramento Ballet's Visions series (March 31 - April 2, 2023) brings a newly commissioned, world premiere by renowned choreographer Jermaine Maurice Spivey titled COURSE OF ACTION.
Review: A LIGHT IN THE DARK Shines a Light on Homelessness at The Sofia Photo
Review: A LIGHT IN THE DARK Shines a Light on Homelessness at The Sofia
Award-winning choreographer Jacob Gutierrez-Montoya is bringing his special brand of philanthropy to The Sofia this weekend with A Light in the Dark, a modern dance concert inspired by the housing crisis in our region. Sponsored by The Sofia, Gutierrez-Montoyaâ€™s Sacramento Contemporary Dance Theatre (SCDT) has partnered with Habitat for Humanity to bring this special event to life. His goal is to highlight the important work that Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento and Saint Johnâ€™s Program for Real Change are doing for our community.
Placer Rep Announces New VAPA Academy of Colfax Photo
Placer Rep Announces New VAPA Academy of Colfax
Due in no small part to the scholastic vision and creativity of Superintendent Andrew Giannini and the Colfax Elementary School District, Placer Rep is excited to announce the establishment of the Placer Repertory Theater VAPA Academy of Colfax, a pilot program developed for grades K-8.Â 

More Hot Stories For You


Sutter Street Theatre to Present HARVEY Beginning This MonthSutter Street Theatre to Present HARVEY Beginning This Month
April 1, 2023

Sutter Street Theatre will present Harvey by Mary Chase fromÂ April 14 â€“ May 14. The production is directed by Janelle Kauffman & Stephen Kauffman and runs Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 4:30 PM.
Harris Center for the Arts to Present Taylor Dayne & Sheena Easton in AprilHarris Center for the Arts to Present Taylor Dayne & Sheena Easton in April
April 1, 2023

HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS will present two exceptional music performances in one evening. Taylor Dayne and Sheena Easton will perform beginning at 8:00 PM on Sunday, April 30. Between them, these two pop icons have garnered nine GRAMMY Award nominations, two GRAMMY Awards, two Billboard Music awards, one American Music Award, six Platinum albums, five Gold albums, 39 Billboard Top 20 singles, and 11 #1 Billboard singles.
California Premiere Of THE HOMBRES At Capital Stage Beginning May 3California Premiere Of THE HOMBRES At Capital Stage Beginning May 3
March 27, 2023

Capital Stage continues its 18th season with the fifth production of the 2022/23 Season: the California Premiere of THE HOMBRES.
Placer Rep Announces New VAPA Academy of ColfaxPlacer Rep Announces New VAPA Academy of Colfax
March 24, 2023

Due in no small part to the scholastic vision and creativity of Superintendent Andrew Giannini and the Colfax Elementary School District, Placer Rep is excited to announce the establishment of the Placer Repertory Theater VAPA Academy of Colfax, a pilot program developed for grades K-8.Â 
Kirk Blackinton Joins Capital Stage Staff As Development ManagerKirk Blackinton Joins Capital Stage Staff As Development Manager
March 22, 2023

Capital Stage embarks on new avenues of growth in hiring its first Development Manager, Kirk Blackinton, whose key role will be to build and maintain fundraising efforts, campaigns and relationships with the greater Sacramento community. Kirk Blackinton is a co-founder of Big Idea Theatre and has worked with Capital Stage since 2011 in various roles such as actor and director.
share