Sutter Street Theatre to Present HARVEY Beginning This Month

Sutter Street Theatre will present Harvey by Mary Chase from April 14 - May 14. The production is directed by Janelle Kauffman & Stephen Kauffman and runs Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 4:30 PM.

Harvey, a Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy by Mary Chase, is the story of a perfect gentleman, Elwood P. Dowd, and his best friend, Harvey - a pooka, who is a six-foot tall, invisible rabbit. When Elwood begins introducing Harvey around town, his embarrassed sister, Veta Louise, and her daughter, Myrtle Mae, determine to commit Elwood to a sanitarium. A mistake is made and Veta is committed rather than Elwood! Eventually, the mistake is realized, and a frantic search begins for Elwood.

Reservations at Click Here or call (916) 353-1001.



Photo Credit: Allen Schmeltz