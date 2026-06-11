Sutter Street Theatre Actor Jon Beaver Has Passed Away

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Sutter Street Theatre has announced that local Sutter Street Theatre actor and beloved husband and grandfather, Jon Beaver, passed away suddenly on June 2, 2026. He had just finished a rousing opening weekend of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at Sutter Street Theatre doing one of the things he loved most: making people laugh. He humorously referred to himself as “Mr. Eileen” since his wife of 45 years and fellow actor was also the Resident Costumer and Director of the Olde Tyme Radio Show at SST.

Jon practiced law for 50 years, primarily in the Sacramento and Placer County areas, having retired in 2020. He liked to identify himself as “an old country lawyer who moonlights as a stage performer”. As an active member of the theatre community for over 45 years, he performed in over 150 musicals, plays and productions.

He was an athlete and lettered in both track and football in high school and college. Jon also proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1959 to 1962 and achieved the rank of 1st Lieutenant.

Jon was known for his infectious smile, kindness, honesty and unwavering values. He lived his life with unabashed joy.

Jon is survived by his wife Eileen, children Michael Beaver, Nancy Hayes, stepson Kevin McGuire, 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He will be interred at a private ceremony at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. A Celebration of Life will be hosted by his family and Sutter Street Theatre on July 26, 2026, from 7:00-9:00pm at the Granite Grammar School, 909 Mormon Street, Folsom, CA.

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