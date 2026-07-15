Ginger Minj to Star as Edna Turnblad in HAIRSPRAY at Broadway Sacramento

Drag legend Ginger Minj will make her Broadway Sacramento debut as Edna Turnblad in Hairspray. A Broadway At Music Circus production, performances take place August 21-30 only at the UC Davis Health Pavilion.

HAIRSPRAY, Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, follows 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a big girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the ‘60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” HAIRSPRAY is “deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times).

The HAIRSPRAY cast of principals is as follows:

The cast features Ginger Minj as Edna Turnblad, Kaitlyn Louise Smith as Tracy Turnblad, plus Jamie Torcellini, Altamiece Carolyn Cooper, Michael Starr, Hannah Sedlacek, Will Savarese, Kathryn Brunner, Jamonté D. Bruten, Madeleine Doherty, Dave Pierini, Olivia Elease Hardy, and Sara Gettelfinger.

Ginger Minj & Jujubee co-star alongside RuPaul and fellow "Drag Race" legends in the Adam Shankman directed action comedy, STOP! THAT! TRAIN!, out now. Ginger Minj & Jujubee are bringing an all-new show, “Licked: For Gay,” to Provincetown this summer. Performances take place at Red Room through July 26.

This fall, Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Sapphira Cristal and Landon Cider will tour “Hokus Pokus Live!” across North America. Ginger Minj will release The Broad’s Way EP, featuring a collection of iconic Broadway songs, later this year under PEG Records, distributed by ADA/Warner Music Group.

ABOUT Ginger Minj

Long before she held court as the champion of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 10, Ginger Minj was captivating audiences worldwide as an entertainer, writer, producer and director. Pairing sharp wit with theatrical prowess and undeniable star power, she’s brought her talents to a variety of critically acclaimed projects and celebrated one-woman shows.

That creative spirit has fueled her evolution into a true multi-hyphenate force. Over the past decade, she’s toured internationally, released four studio albums and starred in films such as the Netflix hit Dumplin’ (opposite Jennifer Aniston and Dove Cameron) and the Emmy nominated Disney+ film Hocus Pocus 2. In 2023, she added ‘author’ to her growing list of credits with the release of her debut memoir-part-cookbook, Southern Fried Sass. The book features Ginger's Southern-inspired recipes, as well as some of her most vulnerable and celebratory moments. Most recently, she showcased her powerhouse vocals and on-stage roots in a brand-new, show-stopping rendition of “Defying Gravity” from the Oscar-nominated film Wicked.

While her Drag Race legacy, which includes standout runs on Season 7, All Stars Season 2, and All Stars Season 6, cemented her status as a dynamic and beloved fan-favorite, Ginger has never stopped evolving. Beyond the Werk Room, Ginger has continued to write, produce, develop and star in a variety of on-stage work including a long-running residency in Provincetown which has earned rave reviews with critics and audiences alike.

Last fall, Ginger Minj completed an extensive tour across North America with “Hokus Pokus Live!” -- playing to over 22,000 attendees. Ginger Minj was included within 2025's OUT100.

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