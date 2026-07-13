Review: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Brings Life to Broadway At Music Circus

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What’s seven feet tall, green, and a triple threat? You’ll have to come to Broadway at Music Circus to find out and witness the spectacle of the summer. Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein is tapping its way into the hearts of Sacramentans as fast as you can say, “It’s alive!” The film version premiered in 1974 and quickly became a beloved parody of the classic Universal monster movies. It combined Brooks' signature humor and outrageous characters into an enduring classic that was adapted to a Broadway musical in 2007. This summer, director Glenn Casale’s vision of mad genius turns this Broadway at Music Circus production into a gloriously entertaining monster mash.

Young Frankenstein follows Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (Fronk-en-steen), who is trying to distance himself from his grandfather, the infamous Dr. Victor von Frankenstein. After inheriting the Frankenstein estate in Transylvania, Frederick reluctantly leaves his fiancée, Elizabeth, to travel there to settle his grandfather’s affairs. The hunchbacked Igor meets him upon arrival, convinced they will soon be recreating Victor’s experiments. On the way to the castle, Frederick shares a ride in a hay cart with the buxom laboratory assistant, Inga, where they engage in a racy rendition of “Roll in the Hay.” Once there, they are greeted by the mysterious Frau Blücher, who strikes fear in horses around the land. Before long, Frederick finds himself tempted by the brilliance of his grandfather’s notes, which results in some outrageous situations, levitating trysts, and a creature that steals everyone’s heart.

Young Frankenstein has something for everyone. Fans of the original film will appreciate the recreation of many of its most iconic scenes, while newcomers will enjoy the nonstop physical comedy and energetic musical numbers. Songs such as "The Transylvania Mania," "He Vas My Boyfriend," and the show-stopping "Puttin' on the Ritz" elicit some of the evening's biggest cheers when accompanied by Sara Edward’s choreography, while the gothic scenic design by Christian Johnson and Jamie Kumpf help set an eerie mood. Costume design by Mary Folino coupled with wig and makeup design by Destinee Steele transform the characters into genuine Transylvanian citizens, capturing the nostalgia of the classic horror genre.

The cast delivers Brooks' larger-than-life characters enthusiastically; the ensemble’s energy is high-octane, and the principals are textbook perfect. Ben Dibble navigates his character Frederick’s many incarnations with gleeful precision. He goes from uptight to curious to completely unhinged in the blink of an eye, and we are loving it. One of my favorite Music Circus alumnus, Jared Gertner, steals hearts as Igor with impeccable comic timing and earnest resourcefulness. Another favorite, Lesli Margherita, shines as Frau Blücher, particularly in her ode to the late Victor, “He Vas My Boyfriend.” Her deadpan delivery is consistently hilarious, and her dour demeanor even more so. Cate Hayman’s Inga provides both vocal power and charisma: a Marilyn Monroe with a touch of silliness. Elizabeth is played by Kirsten Scott, who gives a compelling performance as the unlikable and self-absorbed fiancée. She is even funnier when she goes through an epiphany and finds her “Deep Love.” Fran Prisco is the limb-challenged Inspector Kemp, full of memorable gags and delightful self-importance. The man we all came to see, the Monster, is expertly possessed by Trent Mills. He blends an imposing figure with surprising charm, while his vocals and dance prowess make “Puttin’on the Ritz” the crowd pleaser of the evening.

Young Frankenstein at Music Circus delivers an entire evening of smiles, awe, and laugh-out-loud entertainment. Like the movie, this musical proves that some classics never die—they just come back to life.

Young Frankenstein plays at Broadway at Music Circus through July 19th. Tickets may be found online at BroadwaySacramento.com, by phone at (916) 557-1999, or in person at the Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: (L to R) Ben Dibble as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein and Trent Mills as The Monster in the Broadway at Music Circus production of Mel Brooks' YOUNGFRANKENSTEIN at the UC Davis Health Pavilion July 10-19, 2026. Photo by Charr Crail

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