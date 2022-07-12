Submissions Are Now Open for Spirit of the Season Exhibit At The Walt Disney Family Museum

The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced that submissions are now open for the second installment of its holiday-themed community exhibition, Spirit of the Season: A Community Art Exhibition. In conjunction with the museum's new special exhibition, Walt Disney's The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece, adult and teen artists are invited to submit artwork celebrating the importance of our natural world in their own holiday traditions.

For Walt Disney and his family, the holidays were a time to gather together and create magical memories. And while Walt celebrated Christmas, there are many end-of-year holidays and traditions observed around the world, including Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Ōmisoka, Diwali, Las Posadas, Three Kings Day, Toji, seasonal solstices, and New Year's.

Many end-of-the-year celebrations find symbolic meaning in the great flora that surrounds us. For this year's Spirit of the Season exhibition, we call on artists to take a page from the museum's latest special exhibition, Walt Disney's The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece, and create artworks that celebrate the lush, abundant plant-matter that form our environment. With this prompt, artists of all skill levels are invited to submit artwork via the museum's website, expressing what the spirit of the season means to them.

As a juried exhibition, paintings, drawings, photographs, 3D objects, and video files selected for the exhibition will be on display in the museum's Lower Lobby Gallery beginning November 17, 2022. A full list of terms and requirements, as well as instructions for artwork submission are available at waltdisney.org/spirit. The deadline to submit artwork is Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 11:59pm PT. Artworks that cannot be delivered to the museum in-person may be considered for digital display on a video monitor. Artists will be notified by email on Friday, September 16, 2022 if their work will be included in the exhibition.

