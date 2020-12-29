Sacramento Theatre Company to Host SACRAMENTO VOICES – NEW WORKS PLAY FESTIVAL

10 Finalists have been selected.

One play will be commissioned for a world premiere at Sacramento Theatre Company. Audience feedback will weigh heavily in that decision.

Be sure to participate in the LIVE READS FESTIVAL from March 4 thru the 7th.

In the meantime, follow our writers on our social media channels to experience their process, breakthroughs, setbacks and motivation!

These are the diverse voices of friends, neighbors, strangers... that have gone unheard, unrecognized and unnoticed.

Individual Tickets are $10 to attend one reading, or attend as many live reads during the festival as you want, including the March 3, 2021 Cocktail Kick-Off Reception (by invitation only) for $100.

Tickets go on sale in January 2021. For more information, click - Sacramento Voices - New Works Play Festival.