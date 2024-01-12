Sacramento Premiere of AMERICAN FAST Begins January 24 At Capital Stage

In Kareem Fahmy's fast-moving and critically acclaimed play AMERICAN FAST, we witness a young Muslim American finding her authentic self.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL is 'Perfect' at Broadway Sacramento Photo 2 Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL is 'Perfect' at Broadway Sacramento
Harris Center for the Arts to Present an Evening of Classic Rock and Roll With CLASSIC ALB Photo 3 Harris Center for the Arts to Present an Evening of Classic Rock and Roll With CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE
Review: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is Stealing Our Hearts at Broadway Sac Photo 4 Review: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is Stealing Our Hearts at Broadway Sacramento

Sacramento Premiere of AMERICAN FAST Begins January 24 At Capital Stage

In a world of conflicting ideals, Khady Salama, a 21-year-old college basketball sensation, is caught between her athletic career, her family, her boyfriend, her religion, and herself.

In Kareem Fahmy's fast-moving and critically acclaimed play AMERICAN FAST, we witness a young Muslim American finding her authentic self.

The Sacramento Premiere of AMERICAN FAST is the third production of Capital Stage's 2023/24 Season: True Identity, and brings the return of Director Benjamin T. Ismail (LOVE AND INFORMATION, AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY) to Capital Stage after many years.

The cast features local favorites Atim Udoffia* (CLYBOURNE PARK, DISGRACED), and Vernon Lewis (GLORIA), and brings the Capital Stage debuts of Victoria Nassif* and Rula Gardenier*.

Tickets are available now at capstage.org.

AMERICAN FAST

 

by Kareem Fahmy

Directed by Benjamin T. Ismail

Sacramento Premiere

January 24 – February 25, 2024

 

Kareem Fahmy is a Canadian-born director, playwright, and screenwriter of Egyptian descent. He has directed and developed plays at theatres nationwide, including MCC, The Atlantic, The New Group, Ensemble Studio Theatre, New Dramatists, The Civilians, Writers Theatre, Cincinnati Playhouse, Geva Theatre, Pioneer Theatre, The Magic, Contemporary American Theatre Festival, Berkeley Rep, and more. Kareem's plays include Dodi & Diana (O'Neill NPC finalist, world premiere at Colt Coeur), American Fast (Woodward/Newman Award Winner, NNPN Rolling World Premiere: Artists Repertory Theatre, City Theatre, InterAct), A Distinct Society (Co-World Premiere: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley/Pioneer Theatre, Writers Theatre), The Triumphant (Target Margin), Pareidolia, The In-Between (Noor Theatre), and an adaptation of the bestselling novel The Yacoubian Building. His work has been developed at Atlantic Theater Company, Denver Center, Northlight Theatre, New York Stage & Film, Citadel Theatre, and more.

 

Kareem has been a fellow or resident artist at the Sundance Theatre Lab, MacDowell, Yaddo, New Harmony Project, Oregon Shakespeare Festival (Phil Killian Directing Fellow),The Old Globe (Classical Directing Fellow), Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center (National Directors Fellow), TCG (Rising Leaders of Color), Second Stage (Van Lier Directing Fellow), Soho Rep (Writer/Director Lab), Lincoln Center (Directors Lab), The New Museum (Artist-in-Residence), Stratford Festival, and New York Theater Workshop (Emerging Artist Fellow & Usual Suspect). He is a NYSCA/NYFA Playwriting Fellow. MFA (Directing): Columbia University. Kareem lives in New York City with his husband, acclaimed fiction writer John McManus, and their dog Kip.

Benjamin T. Ismail Benjamin T. Ismail has worked from coast to coast both as an actor and a director, and is back at Capital Stage after almost 7 years! Some previous Capital Stage credits include directing AUGUST:OSAGE COUNTY and LOVE & INFORMATION as well as performing in THE SANTALAND DIARIES (Crumpet), DISGRACED (Abe), TRIBES (Billy), and SPEECH & DEBATE (Howie). Other recent local credits include directing THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME and DOROTHEA PUENTE TELLS ALL for STC last year. While serving as the former Artistic Director of Big Idea Theatre, he directed dozens of productions including ANTONY & CLEOPATRA, ARCADIA, 33 VARIATIONS, and NO EXIT to name just a few. Other favorite credits include playing Louis in ANGELS IN AMERICA (Berkeley Rep), Bashir in THE INVISIBLE HAND (American Stage) and directing BETWEEN RIVERSIDE & CRAZY (American Stage). Love to Jerid. This work is dedicated to Sally & Kal.




RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
Harris Center For The Arts Presents JIM BRICKMAN HITS LIVE! IN CONCERT Photo
Harris Center For The Arts Presents JIM BRICKMAN HITS LIVE! IN CONCERT

HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS presents a musical journey of romantic piano melodies and engaging wit when JIM BRICKMAN performs HITS LIVE! In Concert on Tuesday, February 6, at 7:30pm.

2
VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Comes to Placer Community Theater in March Photo
VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Comes to Placer Community Theater in March

Placer Community Theater will bring to stage the Tony Award winning play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, a comedy written by Christopher Durang, for three consecutive weekends, March 8-23, at the General Gomez Arts center in Auburn.

3
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL is Perfect at Broadway Sacramento Photo
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL is 'Perfect' at Broadway Sacramento

What you oughta know is that Broadway Sacramento is starting off the New Year with a bang. Raw, emotional, and energizing are the words to kick off 2024, as the National tour of Jagged Little Pill, The Musical hits Sacramento this week. It was inspired by Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album of the same name and, like the album, is a Grammy Award-winner. It also won two Tony Awards after its 2019 opening. While the musical uses songs from Morisette’s album, it is not the jukebox musical I was expecting. It features an original book by Diablo Cody that highlights the challenges facing an outwardly perfect suburban family, reminding us all to never judge a book by its cover…or a soccer mom by her minivan.

4
Celebration Arts to Present FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINB Photo
Celebration Arts to Present FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF

Celebration Arts presents 'FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF,' a powerful exploration of racism, oppression, and sexism through poetry, music, and dance. Don't miss this transformative Black storytelling experience during Black History Month.

More Hot Stories For You

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Comes to Placer Community Theater in MarchVANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Comes to Placer Community Theater in March
Celebration Arts to Present FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUFCelebration Arts to Present FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF
Harris Center for the Arts to Present an Evening of Classic Rock and Roll With CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVEHarris Center for the Arts to Present an Evening of Classic Rock and Roll With CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE
Harris Center For The Arts Presents JOHNNY CASH: THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE and STEP AFRIKA!Harris Center For The Arts Presents JOHNNY CASH: THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE and STEP AFRIKA!

Videos

Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More Video
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
Seussical, The Musical in Sacramento Seussical, The Musical
Davis Musical Theatre Company (1/05-1/28)
Mean Girls in Sacramento Mean Girls
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (4/02-4/03)
My Fair Lady in Sacramento My Fair Lady
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (4/16-4/17)
Cabaret in Sacramento Cabaret
Stockton Civic Theatre (4/11-5/05)
FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF in Sacramento FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF
Celebration Arts (2/02-2/25)
Come From Away in Sacramento Come From Away
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (5/03-5/04)
Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story in Sacramento Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story
Valkyrie Theatre Company (2/03-2/18)
Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story in Sacramento Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story
Valkyrie Theatre Company (2/03-2/18)
Polka dot chocolate bars in Sacramento Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
The Cher Show in Sacramento The Cher Show
Harris Center (5/09-5/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You