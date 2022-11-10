Sacramento Ballet's 2022 Hometown Nutcracker Features Local Choreography, International Dancers, and More
Performances are December 10-24, 2022.
Sacramento Ballet presents its treasured annual holiday celebration set to Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker with eight thrilling performances complete with live orchestra running from December 10-24, 2022. This year's Nutcracker features fresh local choreography by SacBallet's own alumni Nicole Haskins, Colby Damon & current artist Julia Feldman. Completing a pitch-perfect match, Nutcracker's new presenting sponsor California Walnuts is excited to support the Company's artistry on stage by offering attendees delicious samples and tasty holiday recipes.
"We are so pleased to welcome California Walnuts to the SacBallet family, joining as a presenting sponsor of this year's Nutcracker in addition to our longtime supporter, Western Health Advantage," said SacBallet's Artistic/Executive Director, Anthony Krutzkamp. "These sponsorships and our beloved patrons help ensure we can stage one of our most ambitious, magical Nutcracker productions ever. Our cast of shooting stars, candy canes, soldiers, mice, and party children will dance alongside our professional Company members and our incredibly talented Second Company dancers. These include acclaimed international artists who have come from Japan, France, Australia & the Philippines to dance on SacBallet's stages with our hometown heroes. Nutcracker 2022 promises to be our most glorious production to date including a live orchestra at every performance!"
"California walnut growers are proud to support the time-honored tradition of Nutcracker in Sacramento," said Robert Verloop, CEO of California Walnuts. "The Nutcracker ballet and toy soldier figurines have long been associated with the magic of the season when families come together to celebrate the joy of the holidays. Walnuts, harvested in the fall, are likewise a celebrated tradition often included as part of holiday meals and snacking. There is no better combination than mixing magnificent Nutcracker performances by Sacramento Ballet with another local homegrown favorite: the nutritious, versatile California walnut."
SacBallet's Nutcracker 2022 will feature:
- Classic sets by legendary designer Alain Vaes, lighting design by Trad Burns (Walt Disney World, The Wizard of Oz ballet)
- Fresh choreography from three, nationally-recognized, SacBallet hometown artists, alumni (Nicole Haskins, Colby Damon, and current artist Julia Feldman)
- Artistic / Executive Director Anthony Krutzkamp's vision for Nutcracker 2022 as a uniquely hometown ballet: choreography made in Sacramento
- Live orchestra from Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera, Andrew Grams conducting presented at all Nutcracker performances this year
- Company dance professionals from around the world
- SacBallet's official Nutcracker logo with Sacramento's city skyline in the soldier's helmet!
- Giant-sized, larger-than-life 12-foot-tall Nutcracker soldier statue in the theater lobby for festive holiday selfies!
Coinciding with SacBallet's Nutcracker performances, attendees can expect special lobby activities on-site courtesy of presenting sponsor California Walnuts including:
- Selfie backdrops for fan photos
- Contests: Guess the number of California Walnuts in a display
- Free California Walnuts snack packs
- Nutcracker tickets giveaways via California Walnuts' social media outlets:
