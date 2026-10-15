Review: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Flies High at Broadway Sacramento

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The magic of the circus, with its daring acrobats who defy gravity and its abundance of incredible sights, has always made for a good story. Combine that with romance, a traveling troupe, and a score that captures the spirit of a bygone era, and you have Water for Elephants, the Broadway musical based on the bestselling novel by Sara Gruen. Featuring a book by Rick Elice and music and lyrics by PigPen Theatre Co., the production received seven Tony Award nominations and is now playing at Broadway Sacramento as part of its first national tour.

Water for Elephants follows Jacob Jankowski, a young veterinary student whose life is turned upside down after a family tragedy leaves him with nowhere to go. With nothing to lose, he jumps aboard a train carrying the Benzini Brothers Most Spectacular Show on Earth, a struggling traveling circus. When Jacob is hired as the resident vet, he discovers that everything isn’t as it seems under the big top. Love and volatility go hand-in-hand as Jacob experiences loss, forbidden romance, and the dark side of circus life behind the spectacle.

This touring production is a visual treat, and its greatest strength is undoubtedly its performers. The aerial acts and acrobatics are spectacular, with physical feats that bring excitement and danger onto the stage. The two leads, Zachary Keller as Jacob and Helen Krushinski as Marlena, are equally compelling. Their chemistry makes the romance believable, and they bring warmth and vulnerability to the characters. Supporting actors Javier Garcia (Camel) and Tyler West (Walter) deliver memorable characterizations and strong vocals. West, in particular, elicits plenty of laughs with his brilliantly executed comedic moments.

The musical numbers are refreshingly original, with a few standouts performed by the company that showcase the ensemble’s vocal talent and add to the production’s infectious energy. “The Road Don’t Make You Young,” “Anywhere/Another Train,” and “Zostań” are great examples of what this talented group can do.

Another highlight is the puppetry, particularly in the portrayal of the animals. Design ingenuity and the skillful cast bring the creatures vividly to life. Yves Artières delivers one of the most memorable performances of the show as elegant puppet Silver Star, the doomed horse whose exit paves the way for Rosie and the ultimate tragedy.

The story is told in flashbacks, which can sometimes lead the viewer astray; however, the journey more than makes up for any confusion that might occur. The show really does have something for everyone: romance, drama, breathtaking artistry, and inventive effects. The performers never lose their momentum, and the addition of extraordinary athletic spectacle makes this a production worth seeing.

Ultimately, Water for Elephants transports us into another world: one filled with wonder, danger, and unexpected beauty. There is plenty to marvel at in this visually stunning production, and you’ll want to ride the rails until the end of the line.

Water for Elephants plays at Broadway Sacramento through October 18th. Tickets may be purchased online at BroadwaySacramento.com, by phone at (916) 557-1999, or at the Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: The cast of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

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