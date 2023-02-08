Review: WAIT UNTIL DARK Brings a Classic Thriller to Sacramento Theatre Company

Sacramento Theatre Company continues its season of Curiosity, Intrigue, and Suspense with the curiously intriguing and suspenseful thriller, Wait Until Dark. Written by Frederick Knott, the play first opened on Broadway in 1966 and ran for 373 performances. It was then made into a successful 1967 film starring Audrey Hepburn. This timeless classic is still delivering nail-biting tension over 50 years later, this time to STC's Pollock Stage in director Natasha Hause's brilliant rendering.

Wait Until Dark tells the story of Sam, who has agreed to transport a doll from Canada to the United States for a woman he has just met (good thing airport security tells us not to do that anymore). Unfortunately, a lot of people want the doll, including three criminals who will do anything to get it. Fortunately, Sam's newly blind wife, Susy, is smart, savvy, and resourceful enough to handle it. With the help of a precocious young girl, Susy matches wits with hardened thugs who will kill to get what they've come for.

This production boasts a cast of impressive talent. Chris Sharpe is the hapless Sam, so gentle and kind that you can't help but forgive his transgression. After all, TSA didn't warn him. Tory Scroggins, one of my local favorites, plays petty criminal-with-a-heart Mike. His counterpart, Carlino, is played by newcomer Roberto Rizzo, who I hope to see grow his craft on the STC stage in the future. Lilac Buckser is both bratty and invaluable as the jealous and spoiled Gloria, who eventually earns respect with her astute observations of the outside world. Playing the conscienceless criminal mastermind, Roat, is a deliciously reprehensible Scott Coopwood. His nemesis, Susy, is portrayed by another local favorite, Brittni Barger. In a seemingly impossible task, Barger expertly inhabits her blind character and effectively communicates the terror and helplessness of being vulnerable and in danger without the benefit of sight.

Hause has again brought her vision to life, successfully reviving a classic that evokes both empathy and terror. Wait Until Dark kept me on the edge of my seat with anticipation while stifling squeals of fear..for you must remain completely quiet in the Dark.

Wait Until Dark is at the Sacramento Theatre Company's Pollock Stage through March 5 and is a perfect Valentine's Day date activity. Tickets can be found at SacTheatre.org, by calling (916) 443-6722, or by visiting the Sacramento Theatre Company Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Kristin Maaskamp