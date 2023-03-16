Review: TWELFTH NIGHT Celebrates Comedy at Big Idea Theatre

What do Shakespeare and spring break in Florida have in common? Well, I will tell you! It is the festive new reimagining of Twelfth Night at Big Idea Theatre. Written at the turn of the 17th century, this work's themes of mistaken identity and love triangles are enduring today but given a cleverly modern twist in this energetic adaptation.

Gabriela Llarena leads the cast as the shipwrecked Viola who, to work for Duke Orsino (Thomas Dean), disguises herself as a young man named Cesario. Orsino is in love with the lovely, and somewhat sour, Olivia (Jackie Martin), who is in turn smitten with Cesario (er, Viola, actually), who Orsino uses as an intermediary to profess his love to Olivia. All this confusion takes place in a beachside resort setting that is a joyful cross between Jersey Shore and spring break gone wild. Enthusiasm abounds in the opening nightclub scene, from which springs a lustful journey of trickery and tomfoolery. The show's physical comedy stands alone as a reason to see it, with noteworthy performances by Lee Anthony Williams as Toby, Kane Chai as Fabian (chef's kiss to his unparalleled crab impression), Julian Ortega as Maria, and the Spicoli-esque John Malin as Andrew. A few nods to more modern musicals (I counted three) make for a fun guessing game, much like Something Rotten.

Big Idea Theatre's modern retelling of Twelfth Night has something for everyone. Even if you are not a Shakespeare enthusiast, you'll be able to follow the amusing dialogue and enjoy the songs performed by the "fool," Feste (Christine Nicholson), who is reminiscent of Meryl Streep in that well-known movie musical (there's a hint to the above-mentioned game). On a more serious note, the cast explores contemporary issues such as gender identity and class position with humor and inclusion. Come watch the cast of Twelfth Night "achieve greatness!" You will not be disappointed.

Twelfth Night runs through April 1. More information and tickets may be found at BigIdeaTheatre.org, by calling (916) 960-3036, or by visiting Big Idea Theatre at 1616 Del Paso Blvd. in Sacramento.

Photo credit: C. Banks