Review: 'TIS THE SEASON to See Live Theatre at B Street!

Reindeer and aliens and elves, oh my! The B Street Theatre has kicked off the holiday season for the family with 'Tis the Season, a rollicking romp of holiday cheer that is guaranteed to entertain kids and adults alike. Written by the B Street Company, this show is a collection of festive stories that embody the essence of this time of year.

Enchanting vignettes capture the spirit of the season, beginning with a tale of how Santa came up with the idea of delivering presents with the help of a prancing reindeer named Dancer and "tiny men with nimble fingers." The younger children will also enjoy sketches of German astronauts kidnapped by aliens and of spoiled kids glued to video games. For the little-bit-older crowd, there is a Sherlock Holmes mystery of a missing carbuncle (thankfully the jeweled kind) and a hilariously cautionary tale about the pitfalls of gluttony involving the decadent Scotcharoo, the lack of which has made my life incomplete. The lot-older crowd will enjoy the beat poetry jam about various cultural holiday celebrations and testing their wits during the audience favorite "Are You Smarter Than a B Streeter?" Full disclosure-I am not.

Featuring B Street favorites Stephanie Altholz, Meher Mistry, and Peter Story, the energetic cast is rounded out by newcomer James Ellison III. 'Tis the Season will make you laugh, smile, and reflect upon all the magic the holidays hold. Bring your children ages 5-105 for some Christmas cheer, for 'tis the season to be jolly!

'Tis the Season plays at the B Street Theatre through December 24. Tickets may be found at BStreetTheatre.org, by calling (916) 443-5300, or by visiting the box office at 2700 Capitol Avenue in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Tara Sissom