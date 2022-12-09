Review: 'TIS THE SEASON to See Live Theatre at B Street!
Playing through Christmas Eve
Reindeer and aliens and elves, oh my! The B Street Theatre has kicked off the holiday season for the family with 'Tis the Season, a rollicking romp of holiday cheer that is guaranteed to entertain kids and adults alike. Written by the B Street Company, this show is a collection of festive stories that embody the essence of this time of year.
Enchanting vignettes capture the spirit of the season, beginning with a tale of how Santa came up with the idea of delivering presents with the help of a prancing reindeer named Dancer and "tiny men with nimble fingers." The younger children will also enjoy sketches of German astronauts kidnapped by aliens and of spoiled kids glued to video games. For the little-bit-older crowd, there is a Sherlock Holmes mystery of a missing carbuncle (thankfully the jeweled kind) and a hilariously cautionary tale about the pitfalls of gluttony involving the decadent Scotcharoo, the lack of which has made my life incomplete. The lot-older crowd will enjoy the beat poetry jam about various cultural holiday celebrations and testing their wits during the audience favorite "Are You Smarter Than a B Streeter?" Full disclosure-I am not.
Featuring B Street favorites Stephanie Altholz, Meher Mistry, and Peter Story, the energetic cast is rounded out by newcomer James Ellison III. 'Tis the Season will make you laugh, smile, and reflect upon all the magic the holidays hold. Bring your children ages 5-105 for some Christmas cheer, for 'tis the season to be jolly!
'Tis the Season plays at the B Street Theatre through December 24. Tickets may be found at BStreetTheatre.org, by calling (916) 443-5300, or by visiting the box office at 2700 Capitol Avenue in Sacramento.
Photo credit: Tara Sissom
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards
|voting ends in
From This Author - Courtney Symes
Courtney Symes is a long-time theatre aficionado who has been writing for BroadwayWorld since 2017. She has been active in theatre and youth organizations in her community. After trying law sc... (read more about this author)
December 4, 2022
As we reach the end of 2022, it’s time to pause and reflect on the past year. Have we been naughty or nice? Stingy or generous? While most of us can’t boast of being the best miser, like Scrooge, or the most innocent, like Tiny Tim, we can find solace that we are somewhere in the middle and most likely will not be visited by three specters in the middle of the night. As familiar as A Christmas Carol is to most of us, it continues to teach us lessons almost 180 years after its inception. As Director Michael Laun says, “All we need to do is place a cardboard sign in the hands of the ‘beggar child’ and we can see the relevance still today.” Indeed, its themes of helping the needy and the greed of the wealthy are themes that we see every night on our television news. Change Scrooge to a contemporary politician or business mogul and A Christmas Carol could be set in 2022 America. Charles Dickens was a staunch proponent of social reform, and the Sacramento Theatre Company champions his vision with their adaptation of this staple of the holiday season.
Review: LIFE SUCKS Doesn't Suck at Big Idea Theatre
November 29, 2022
Thanksgiving this year was a wonderful gathering at home, enjoying the riches of food and family. Ironically, the next night was spent ruminating about how Life Sucks. This work by playwright Aaron Posner is a modern adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s 1898 play, Uncle Vanya. Big Idea Theatre has brought this tale to life with a mishmash of quirky personalities and underground flair.
Review: THE LOST CLAUS Finds Christmas Spirit at the B Street Theatre
November 23, 2022
‘Tis the season to be jolly! Unless you’re Santa, whose ancient body has compiled a laundry list of ailments. Playwright Buck Busfield has imagined a contemporary North Pole in this sweet and salty tale of Christmas hijinks at the B Street Theatre.
Review: THE LARAMIE PROJECT Sparks Dialogue at Sacramento State's Playwrights Theatre
November 21, 2022
As I watched The Laramie Project at Sacramento State University on Saturday night, I thought to myself how far we’ve come as a society and how much progress we’ve made since 1998. That was the year Matthew Shepard was beaten and tied to a fence in rural Wyoming by two young men – left to die simply because he was gay. What I didn’t know was that, at about the same time, another tragedy was unfolding in Colorado as another young man opened fire on innocent victims at an LGBTQ nightclub, proving that we have much further to go and illuminating the importance of pieces like The Laramie Project.
Interview: Freefall Stage Talks About THE MOUSETRAP, Plays vs. Musicals, and Being Excellent
November 13, 2022
A cozy parlor, a warm hearth, an inviting inn…what could possibly go wrong when seven strangers gather to seek refuge from a storm? Come find out in Freefall Stage’s production of Dame Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap. Known as the world’s longest-running play, it has run in London’s West End continuously since 1952, only halting temporarily due to Covid restrictions.