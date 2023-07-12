Review: THE MUSIC MAN Dazzles the River City at Broadway At Music Circus

March with the Band Until July 16

By: Jul. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Creative Team of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL on Bringing the Show to Disneyland Photo 1 Video: Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Review: We Can't Take Our Eyes Off of JERSEY BOYS at Sierra Rep Photo 2 Review: We Can't Take Our Eyes Off of JERSEY BOYS at Sierra Rep
Monty Python's SPAMALOT Announced at Sutter Street Theatre Photo 3 Monty Python's SPAMALOT Announced at Sutter Street Theatre
Interview: Puppeteers For Fears Presents CTHULHU: THE MUSICAL! at Harlow's Photo 4 Interview: Puppeteers For Fears Presents CTHULHU: THE MUSICAL! at Harlow's

Review: THE MUSIC MAN Dazzles the River City at Broadway At Music Circus

It’s going to be a scorcher this weekend in the River City, and what better way to cool off than with a celebration of another River City? This one exists right inside the round at Broadway at Music Circus, where Meredith Willson’s The Music Man takes center stage. It’s as American as apple pie and baseball, and a perfect show to take in during the month of our nation’s independence. This 1958 Tony Award-winning musical is a nostalgic throwback to a simpler time and this version is a lively revival of small-town values, modest pleasures, and the power of love.

The Music Man is Professor Harold Hill, who travels the Midwest preying upon the naivete and good nature of the people who reside in the small towns he targets. After collecting funds for instruments and uniforms with the promise of turning the young men of the communities into marching band maestros, he absconds with the money, trust, and innocence of his victims. All that changes when he makes a stop in River City, Iowa. He meets his match in Marian Paroo, the savvy town librarian who can spot a fraud a mile away. He tries to win her over and accidentally ends up transforming the town, and her little brother, into a cohesive community banded together by the joy music brings. When his past catches up to him, he must decide whether he wants to continue running or embrace the forgiveness extended to him.

An all-star cast delights in this delectable confection of Americana. James Snyder is back in the titular role, having last been seen at Music Circus in 2022 as Billy Bigelow in Carousel. Snyder never disappoints, and his soothing vocals are mesmerizing in popular numbers such as, “Marian the Librarian,” and his romantic duo with Julia Udine, “’Till There Was You.” Udine’s Paroo is a refreshing combination of sassy and sweet with a dash of smarts. Her humanity comes in when she realizes she’s not immune to the allure of love, and we’re treated to a beautiful soprano in “Goodnight My Someone” and “My White Knight.” The best part of the show, however, may just be the barbershop quartet. Comprised of Eddie Korbich, Ben Roseberry (the unforgettable Dr. Craven from last season’s The Secret Garden), Omari Tau, and Phillip Boykin, this Quartet’s numbers (“It’s You” and “Lida Rose”) transport us to a world of haunting harmonies and evoke a wistfulness for a bygone era. Not to be outdone, the ensemble numbers are in close competition. Athletically complex choreography by Robbie Roby is enthralling in “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “The Chase,” and the finale, while audience favorites like “The Wells Fargo Wagon” deliver the goods.

The Music Man is timeless, with themes of transformation and redemption still relevant today. Director Scott Klier has infused life into a rejuvenated classic, with all the bells, whistles, talent, jaw-dropping ending, and trombones you could ask for. Seventy-six, to be exact. 

The Music Man plays at Broadway at Music Circus through July 16. Tickets may be found online at BroadwaySacramento.com, by phone at (916) 557-1999, or in person at the Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Charr Crail




RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
Catalina Museum for Art & History Presents Cabinet of Curiosities: 70 Objects for 70 Y Photo
Catalina Museum for Art & History Presents 'Cabinet of Curiosities: 70 Objects for 70 Years' During 70th Anniversary Fundraising Extravaganza

 Join Catalina Museum for Art & History for the 70th Anniversary Fundraising Extravaganza on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 4 – 7:30 p.m. 

2
Sacramento Ballet Wraps 2022-23 Season of Sold Out Shows, International Appearances & Photo
Sacramento Ballet Wraps 2022-23 Season of Sold Out Shows, International Appearances & More

Sacramento Ballet wrapped its 2022-23 season on an exhilarating high note marked by sold-out performances, powerful hard-won, diversity-enabling grants and enthusiastic local support.

3
4TH SATURDAYS READING SERIES Launches With THE TABLE This Month at Potentialist Photo
4TH SATURDAYS READING SERIES Launches With THE TABLE This Month at Potentialist

UNIVERSAL ACCESS PRODUCTIONS, a Reno-based non-profit theatre company, has announced the launch of their 4th Saturdays Reading Series at the Potentialist Workshop Theatre, Ali's Alley. All shows are at 2pm, and all performances are Pay-What-You-Can with a non-perishable food item for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

4
TIKI DREAMS Comes to Napa Valley Museum Yountville Next Weekend Photo
TIKI DREAMS Comes to Napa Valley Museum Yountville Next Weekend

Napa Valley Museum Yountville continues to experience a “Tiki Takeover” with a series of fun and informative events celebrating its popular Main Gallery exhibition TIKI DREAMS: From Far-Away Fantasy to Pop-Culture Phenomenon, as well its nostalgic History Gallery exhibition: The Great California Road Trip ’62.

From This Author - Courtney Symes

Courtney Symes is a long-time theatre aficionado who has been writing for BroadwayWorld since 2017. She has been active in theatre and youth organizations in her community. After trying law schoo... (read more about this author)

Interview: Puppeteers For Fears Presents CTHULHU: THE MUSICAL! at Harlow'sInterview: Puppeteers For Fears Presents CTHULHU: THE MUSICAL! at Harlow's
Review: We Can't Take Our Eyes Off of JERSEY BOYS at Sierra RepReview: We Can't Take Our Eyes Off of JERSEY BOYS at Sierra Rep
Review: Have a Ball At CINDERELLA At Broadway At Music CircusReview: Have a Ball At CINDERELLA At Broadway At Music Circus
Review: PREDICTOR Foretells a Hit at Capital StageReview: PREDICTOR Foretells a Hit at Capital Stage

Videos

Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer Video Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Davis Musical Theatre Company (9/08-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Descendants
Harris Center At Folsom Lake College (7/08-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wizard Of Oz, Jr.
Davis Musical Theatre Company (7/21-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Domestic Disturbance
Black Box Theater (7/07-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# B2B Web Development Show
Broadway Musicals (5/08-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Predictor
Capital Stage (6/21-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd
Davis Musical Theatre Company (6/23-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Take Me Out
Wilkerson Theater (9/08-9/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You