Review: THE MUSIC MAN Dazzles the River City at Broadway At Music Circus

It’s going to be a scorcher this weekend in the River City, and what better way to cool off than with a celebration of another River City? This one exists right inside the round at Broadway at Music Circus, where Meredith Willson’s The Music Man takes center stage. It’s as American as apple pie and baseball, and a perfect show to take in during the month of our nation’s independence. This 1958 Tony Award-winning musical is a nostalgic throwback to a simpler time and this version is a lively revival of small-town values, modest pleasures, and the power of love.

The Music Man is Professor Harold Hill, who travels the Midwest preying upon the naivete and good nature of the people who reside in the small towns he targets. After collecting funds for instruments and uniforms with the promise of turning the young men of the communities into marching band maestros, he absconds with the money, trust, and innocence of his victims. All that changes when he makes a stop in River City, Iowa. He meets his match in Marian Paroo, the savvy town librarian who can spot a fraud a mile away. He tries to win her over and accidentally ends up transforming the town, and her little brother, into a cohesive community banded together by the joy music brings. When his past catches up to him, he must decide whether he wants to continue running or embrace the forgiveness extended to him.

An all-star cast delights in this delectable confection of Americana. James Snyder is back in the titular role, having last been seen at Music Circus in 2022 as Billy Bigelow in Carousel. Snyder never disappoints, and his soothing vocals are mesmerizing in popular numbers such as, “Marian the Librarian,” and his romantic duo with Julia Udine, “’Till There Was You.” Udine’s Paroo is a refreshing combination of sassy and sweet with a dash of smarts. Her humanity comes in when she realizes she’s not immune to the allure of love, and we’re treated to a beautiful soprano in “Goodnight My Someone” and “My White Knight.” The best part of the show, however, may just be the barbershop quartet. Comprised of Eddie Korbich, Ben Roseberry (the unforgettable Dr. Craven from last season’s The Secret Garden), Omari Tau, and Phillip Boykin, this Quartet’s numbers (“It’s You” and “Lida Rose”) transport us to a world of haunting harmonies and evoke a wistfulness for a bygone era. Not to be outdone, the ensemble numbers are in close competition. Athletically complex choreography by Robbie Roby is enthralling in “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “The Chase,” and the finale, while audience favorites like “The Wells Fargo Wagon” deliver the goods.

The Music Man is timeless, with themes of transformation and redemption still relevant today. Director Scott Klier has infused life into a rejuvenated classic, with all the bells, whistles, talent, jaw-dropping ending, and trombones you could ask for. Seventy-six, to be exact.

The Music Man plays at Broadway at Music Circus through July 16. Tickets may be found online at BroadwaySacramento.com, by phone at (916) 557-1999, or in person at the Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Charr Crail