Review: See the Super Sleuths, MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON: APT. 2B, at B Street Theatre

The Mystery Remains Until April 16

Mar. 18, 2023  

Known for bringing exciting and groundbreaking new works to Sacramento, the B St. Theatre solidifies its reputation with its latest show of the season. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous sleuth and his trusty partner have undergone a complete 21st-century makeover in Kate Hamill's modern reimagining of the classic stories. The Sherlock Holmes series first appeared in 1887 and quickly became a household name. Over one hundred years later, Hamill's Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson: Apt 2B brings a fresh new take to stodgy Sherlock and his sidekick, Watson.

In this retelling, Holmes and Watson take on a whole new look as women, but that is where the differences end. Holmes is still reserved and analytical, while Watson is the more socially apt voice of reason. Melinda Parrett is this show's Sherlock, brilliantly inhabiting an unrivaled mind, dispassionate demeanor, and very cluttered apartment 2B. Her only nods to emotion come in the form of a tentative friendship with Meher Mistry's Watson and an infatuation with her only intellectual equal, Irene Adler (Elisabeth Nunziato). Parrett's mastery of Sherlock's clever repartee and rapid-fire observations almost make us believe that what she says is elementary is actually elementary (it's not). Mistry's Watson falls into Sherlock's lap as an injured and anxious soul who is desperately trying to find her place in the world. She finds her purpose in keeping Sherlock level. From limiting Rachmaninoff to curbing illicit substances, Watson is the grounding force in the Baker Street dream team. Nunziato brings passion and a little bit of competition for Sherlock's attention with her street-savvy portrayal of Irene Adler, the wily American actress who is the only person who can compete with Sherlock's encyclopedic mind. Rounding out the talented cast is Dave Pierini as Inspector Lestrade, Sherlock's frenemy and a master of alliteration and accidental insults. In a nod to sexism, Lestrade likens Sherlock to Harriet the Spy, a female Encyclopedia Brown, and Nancy Drew. The latter I would consider a compliment, but Sherlock is rightfully insulted at the slight. Comparing Parrett's magnetic performance to a teenage amateur is like comparing a finger painting to the Mona Lisa.

While Watson correctly surmises that "not every question can be answered," we can appreciate the entertaining twists and turns that lead to a surprising and satisfying finish. While I keep thinking that each play is the best I've seen yet at B St., they keep upping the ante. Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson is a symbol of feminine strength and intellectual vigor that is captivatingly smart and darkly humorous. As Sherlock says, "Embrace the improbable but never jump to kittens." To find out what that means, get down to the B St. before it's too late.

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson: Apt. 2B plays at the B Street Theatre through April 16. More information and tickets may be found by visiting BStreetTheatre.org, calling (916) 443-5300, or in person at the Box Office at 2700 Capitol Avenue in Sacramento.

