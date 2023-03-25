Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: A LIGHT IN THE DARK Shines a Light on Homelessness at The Sofia

Review: A LIGHT IN THE DARK Shines a Light on Homelessness at The Sofia

Shows are on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 26 at 4 p.m

Mar. 25, 2023  

Award-winning choreographer Jacob Gutierrez-Montoya is bringing his special brand of philanthropy to The Sofia this weekend with A Light in the Dark, a modern dance concert inspired by the housing crisis in our region. Sponsored by The Sofia, Gutierrez-Montoya's Sacramento Contemporary Dance Theatre (SCDT) has partnered with Habitat for Humanity to bring this special event to life. His goal is to highlight the important work that Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento is doing for our community.

This performance is a series of vignettes, each designed to highlight a different aspect of housing insecurity and homelessness. It explores the different ways one comes to experience this growing problem while conveying the pain and fear that these people navigate. From symbolic pieces showcasing the chaos of the unknown and the bureaucracy that keeps people from getting ahead, to the spectral eeriness of living ghosts and stripping people of their identities, Gutierrez-Montoya delves deep into the soul to produce a piece that promotes social change. Clever choreography and a cadre of gifted dancers communicate - with topically relevant props such as shopping carts, tents, and tarps - the challenges faced once one experiences homelessness and the struggle to maintain a safe space to land. The haunting music contributes to the reflectiveness of the project while gradually building towards a finale of resilience, hope, and triumph.

Gutierrez-Montoya says of his collaboration with Habitat for Humanity, "We believe in immersing ourselves in the mission and it doesn't end with this performance." Indeed, SCDT has partnered with several local agencies in the past and continues to make a difference in their organizations through volunteering and spreading awareness of the needs of the community. This latest partnership highlights the pressing need for shelter, as 62,000 local families are in need of housing and our region has the highest-rising rents in the country. Ultimately, A Light in the Dark conveys that we are all on our own journey, yet we all need a lift up from time to time. It embodies hope and kindness and succeeds in inspiring change.

There are two opportunities to experience A Light in the Dark at The Sofia. Shows are on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 26 at 4 p.m. Tickets may be found at BStreetTheatre.org, at the Box Office at 2700 Capitol Avenue, or by calling (916) 443-5300. More information about SCDT may be found at Scdtheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Chantel Elder




Placer Rep Announces New VAPA Academy of Colfax Photo
Placer Rep Announces New VAPA Academy of Colfax
Due in no small part to the scholastic vision and creativity of Superintendent Andrew Giannini and the Colfax Elementary School District, Placer Rep is excited to announce the establishment of the Placer Repertory Theater VAPA Academy of Colfax, a pilot program developed for grades K-8. 
Kirk Blackinton Joins Capital Stage Staff As Development Manager Photo
Kirk Blackinton Joins Capital Stage Staff As Development Manager
Capital Stage embarks on new avenues of growth in hiring its first Development Manager, Kirk Blackinton, whose key role will be to build and maintain fundraising efforts, campaigns and relationships with the greater Sacramento community. Kirk Blackinton is a co-founder of Big Idea Theatre and has worked with Capital Stage since 2011 in various roles such as actor and director.
City Theatre Presents THE ALCHEMIST Photo
City Theatre Presents THE ALCHEMIST
City Theatre at Sacramento City College brings Ben Jonson's popular comedy The Alchemist to the stage in a new adaptation. Adrienne Sher adapts and directs the play highlighting the humor in Jonson's script.
Cast Announced for New Musical SAWYER THOMPSON at Sacramento Staged Reading Series Photo
Cast Announced for New Musical SAWYER THOMPSON at Sacramento Staged Reading Series
The cast has been announced for Sacramento Staged Reading Series' upcoming presentation of the musical Sawyer Thompson, a new contemporary queer reimagining of the characters of Mark Twain.

From This Author - Courtney Symes

Courtney Symes is a long-time theatre aficionado who has been writing for BroadwayWorld since 2017. She has been active in theatre and youth organizations in her community. After trying law sc... (read more about this author)


Review: See the Super Sleuths, MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON: APT. 2B, at B Street TheatreReview: See the Super Sleuths, MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON: APT. 2B, at B Street Theatre
March 18, 2023

Known for bringing exciting and groundbreaking new works to Sacramento, the B St. Theatre solidifies its reputation with its latest show of the season. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous sleuth and his trusty partner have undergone a complete 21st-century makeover in Kate Hamill’s modern reimagining of the classic stories. The Sherlock Holmes series first appeared in 1887 and quickly became a household name. Over one hundred years later, Hamill’s Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson: Apt 2B brings a fresh new take to stodgy Sherlock and his sidekick, Watson.
Review: HAIRSPRAY Welcomes the '60s to Broadway Sacramento!Review: HAIRSPRAY Welcomes the '60s to Broadway Sacramento!
March 16, 2023

Good morning, Sacramento! Hairspray has brought the beat to town, and you do not want to miss this spectacle of bright, brash, and beautiful 60s splendor! Based on the 1988 John Waters’ movie that became a cult classic, Hairspray opened on Broadway in 2002. It garnered 13 Tony Award nominations and took home 8 wins, including Best Musical. Its staying power rests with the timeless music by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and enduring themes woven throughout the book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan.
Review: TWELFTH NIGHT Celebrates Comedy at Big Idea TheatreReview: TWELFTH NIGHT Celebrates Comedy at Big Idea Theatre
March 16, 2023

What do Shakespeare and spring break in Florida have in common? Well, I will tell you! It is the festive new reimagining of Twelfth Night at Big Idea Theatre. Written at the turn of the 17th century, this work’s themes of mistaken identity and love triangles are enduring today but given a cleverly modern twist in this energetic adaptation.
Review: Visit THE LOWER ROOM at Freefall StageReview: Visit THE LOWER ROOM at Freefall Stage
March 5, 2023

The Passion of Christ is a story that has inspired many retellings, from major motion pictures to plays on a smaller scale. Freefall Stage brings it to life with a thoughtful and timely production of The Lower Room, which gives an original perspective not often seen in theatre. It tells the story of Jesus’ last days through the eyes of those who took care of him in life and in death – the women. Written by Pat Wooley, The Lower Room has been bringing this reimagined experience to audiences for over 40 years.
Review: THE FLYING MACHINE: THE STORY OF THE WRIGHT BROTHERS Soars at B Street TheatreReview: THE FLYING MACHINE: THE STORY OF THE WRIGHT BROTHERS Soars at B Street Theatre
February 17, 2023

We’ve all heard of the Wright Brothers. Orville and Wilbur are introduced to us in elementary school as the first to invent the motor-operated airplane; however, there is so much more that we don’t know about these two fascinating individuals who forever changed the way that we travel. Jerry Montoya gives us a history lesson disguised in a delightfully entertaining package with his newest play, The Flying Machine: The Story of the Wright Brothers.
share