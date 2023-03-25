Review: A LIGHT IN THE DARK Shines a Light on Homelessness at The Sofia

Award-winning choreographer Jacob Gutierrez-Montoya is bringing his special brand of philanthropy to The Sofia this weekend with A Light in the Dark, a modern dance concert inspired by the housing crisis in our region. Sponsored by The Sofia, Gutierrez-Montoya's Sacramento Contemporary Dance Theatre (SCDT) has partnered with Habitat for Humanity to bring this special event to life. His goal is to highlight the important work that Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento is doing for our community.

This performance is a series of vignettes, each designed to highlight a different aspect of housing insecurity and homelessness. It explores the different ways one comes to experience this growing problem while conveying the pain and fear that these people navigate. From symbolic pieces showcasing the chaos of the unknown and the bureaucracy that keeps people from getting ahead, to the spectral eeriness of living ghosts and stripping people of their identities, Gutierrez-Montoya delves deep into the soul to produce a piece that promotes social change. Clever choreography and a cadre of gifted dancers communicate - with topically relevant props such as shopping carts, tents, and tarps - the challenges faced once one experiences homelessness and the struggle to maintain a safe space to land. The haunting music contributes to the reflectiveness of the project while gradually building towards a finale of resilience, hope, and triumph.

Gutierrez-Montoya says of his collaboration with Habitat for Humanity, "We believe in immersing ourselves in the mission and it doesn't end with this performance." Indeed, SCDT has partnered with several local agencies in the past and continues to make a difference in their organizations through volunteering and spreading awareness of the needs of the community. This latest partnership highlights the pressing need for shelter, as 62,000 local families are in need of housing and our region has the highest-rising rents in the country. Ultimately, A Light in the Dark conveys that we are all on our own journey, yet we all need a lift up from time to time. It embodies hope and kindness and succeeds in inspiring change.

There are two opportunities to experience A Light in the Dark at The Sofia. Shows are on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 26 at 4 p.m. Tickets may be found at BStreetTheatre.org, at the Box Office at 2700 Capitol Avenue, or by calling (916) 443-5300. More information about SCDT may be found at Scdtheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Chantel Elder