Placer Rep VAPA Academy Offers Free Summer Program

Straight from the Spring Intersession, scoring 90-100% with students and parents on all evaluation areas, Placer Repertory Theater and the Colfax Elementary School District are currently offering registration for the Placer Rep VAPA Academy Summer Program, which runs May 30 through June 30 in Colfax, California. Placer Rep's VAPA Academy employs the visual & performing arts as a foundation from which applied arts, language arts, social sciences, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) may be integrated and explored through non-traditional experiential curriculum & activities that promote students' social, emotional, physical, and mental development.

Thanks to the scholastic vision and creativity of Dr. Andrew Giannini, Superintendent, and the Colfax Elementary School District, Placer Repertory Theater offers a unique experience in which students are encouraged to find their voices individually and collaboratively as they are trained in MFA curriculum, distilled and adapted for an age-appropriate kindergarten through grade 8 experience. From Stanislavski techniques and dramatic structure to the psychology of color and seven elements of design, students engage with interdisciplinary knowledge and professional tools that create a foundation for lifelong exploration.

Universally, what administrators, artist/educators, parents, and students love most about the VAPA Academy is that Placer Rep facilitates these students' education and guides them as the students engage with the curriculum; the artist/educators help students to find what they want to say and provide them with the knowledge, tools, and techniques to communicate their unique perspective and experiences through visual, literary and performing arts.

"Students do not perform someone else's ideas, but instead are guided to look within and decide what story they want to tell and then are given the tools to share that story," said Matthew Heyer, a VAPA Academy Education Facilitator and Placer Rep company member. In addition to being a professional actor, Matthew has an expertise in costume design and fabrication, and teaches students the applied art of costume design and assists students with costume development.

Through expert facilitation of experiential curriculum, VAPA Academy students learn to use their creativity and imagination to conceive, plan, author, collaborate, lead functional groups, direct, design/craft, produce and perform age-appropriate new works relevant to the students, reflective of their individual voices and collaborative group voice.

Some of the Placer Rep Company Members and Affiliates who selected to participate in the Placer Rep VAPA Academy Summer Program includes:

Teresa Stirling Forsyth , MFA MS, Founder/Producing Artistic Director for Placer Repertory Theater, a former professional visual artist and current professional in the performing arts, with expertise in new works development and social sciences;

Judy Merrick , USC and RADA training programs with 13 years professional theater in NY, LA and UK, who is an expert in improvisation;

Kyla Quinn, BA Technical Theater, who worked for Lifetime (TV/Film) and Asylum Studios and is a specialist in Performing Arts Technology

Matthew D. Heyer, BFA, professional actor and costumer

Arie Krastev, BS Computer Science, BS Mathematics, who is an early career actor and STEM specialist.

Visit Placer Rep's website for more information on the VAPA Academy program and biographies of the artist/educators helping to facilitate the Placer Rep VAPA Academy of Colfax: https://placerrep.org/placer-repertory-theater-vapa-academy/ or contact the Colfax Elementary School District (https://www.colfax.k12.ca.us/).

Placer Repertory Theater VAPA Academy of Colfax is a pilot program and one of several programs offered under Education Outreach at Placer Rep within the Community & Economic Enrichment quadrant of Placer Rep's program areas. Other Education Outreach programs include Artists in the Classroom (visiting artists, artists-in-residence for K-college & senior citizens), School Tours program, Co-productions, and the Free Student Admittance program. Scholastic entities interested in a VAPA Academy in your school district, or in Placer Rep's other Education Outreach programs may email Placer Rep: education@placerrep.org.