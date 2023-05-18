Placer Rep VAPA Academy Offers Free Summer Program

The program runs May 30 through June 30 in Colfax, California.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Review: Sacramento Theatre Company Celebrates Neurodiversity With THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF Photo 2 Review: Sacramento Theatre Company Celebrates Neurodiversity With THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
Review: Chasing the Clouds Away With AVENUE Q at Rise Up Theatre Company Photo 3 Review: Chasing the Clouds Away With AVENUE Q at Rise Up Theatre Company
Harris Center for the Arts to Host ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL in June Photo 4 Harris Center for the Arts to Host ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL in June

Placer Rep VAPA Academy Offers Free Summer Program

Straight from the Spring Intersession, scoring 90-100% with students and parents on all evaluation areas, Placer Repertory Theater and the Colfax Elementary School District are currently offering registration for the Placer Rep VAPA Academy Summer Program, which runs May 30 through June 30 in Colfax, California. Placer Rep's VAPA Academy employs the visual & performing arts as a foundation from which applied arts, language arts, social sciences, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) may be integrated and explored through non-traditional experiential curriculum & activities that promote students' social, emotional, physical, and mental development.

Thanks to the scholastic vision and creativity of Dr. Andrew Giannini, Superintendent, and the Colfax Elementary School District, Placer Repertory Theater offers a unique experience in which students are encouraged to find their voices individually and collaboratively as they are trained in MFA curriculum, distilled and adapted for an age-appropriate kindergarten through grade 8 experience. From Stanislavski techniques and dramatic structure to the psychology of color and seven elements of design, students engage with interdisciplinary knowledge and professional tools that create a foundation for lifelong exploration.

Universally, what administrators, artist/educators, parents, and students love most about the VAPA Academy is that Placer Rep facilitates these students' education and guides them as the students engage with the curriculum; the artist/educators help students to find what they want to say and provide them with the knowledge, tools, and techniques to communicate their unique perspective and experiences through visual, literary and performing arts.

"Students do not perform someone else's ideas, but instead are guided to look within and decide what story they want to tell and then are given the tools to share that story," said Matthew Heyer, a VAPA Academy Education Facilitator and Placer Rep company member. In addition to being a professional actor, Matthew has an expertise in costume design and fabrication, and teaches students the applied art of costume design and assists students with costume development.

Through expert facilitation of experiential curriculum, VAPA Academy students learn to use their creativity and imagination to conceive, plan, author, collaborate, lead functional groups, direct, design/craft, produce and perform age-appropriate new works relevant to the students, reflective of their individual voices and collaborative group voice.

Some of the Placer Rep Company Members and Affiliates who selected to participate in the Placer Rep VAPA Academy Summer Program includes:

  • Teresa Stirling Forsyth, MFA MS, Founder/Producing Artistic Director for Placer Repertory Theater, a former professional visual artist and current professional in the performing arts, with expertise in new works development and social sciences;
  • Judy Merrick, USC and RADA training programs with 13 years professional theater in NY, LA and UK, who is an expert in improvisation;
  • Kyla Quinn, BA Technical Theater, who worked for Lifetime (TV/Film) and Asylum Studios and is a specialist in Performing Arts Technology
  • Matthew D. Heyer, BFA, professional actor and costumer
  • Arie Krastev, BS Computer Science, BS Mathematics, who is an early career actor and STEM specialist.

Visit Placer Rep's website for more information on the VAPA Academy program and biographies of the artist/educators helping to facilitate the Placer Rep VAPA Academy of Colfax: https://placerrep.org/placer-repertory-theater-vapa-academy/ or contact the Colfax Elementary School District (https://www.colfax.k12.ca.us/).

Placer Repertory Theater VAPA Academy of Colfax is a pilot program and one of several programs offered under Education Outreach at Placer Rep within the Community & Economic Enrichment quadrant of Placer Rep's program areas. Other Education Outreach programs include Artists in the Classroom (visiting artists, artists-in-residence for K-college & senior citizens), School Tours program, Co-productions, and the Free Student Admittance program. Scholastic entities interested in a VAPA Academy in your school district, or in Placer Rep's other Education Outreach programs may email Placer Rep: education@placerrep.org.



RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

Review: TEMPODYSSEY is Out of This World at Big Idea Theatre Photo
Review: TEMPODYSSEY is Out of This World at Big Idea Theatre

Astrophysics, poultry, and delusional temp employees. The universe conspires to marry odd bedfellows in this bizarre yet fascinating work by Dan Dietz. tempOdyssey is as unique as its title suggests. It’s a study of paradox, exploring themes of freedom vs. entrapment, love vs. apathy, and immortality vs. death. It’s campy and kitschy, reminiscent of those pieces that are perplexing before turning into a cult classic.

Celebration Arts Presents BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK, June 2- 25 Photo
Celebration Arts Presents BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK, June 2- 25

Celebration Arts continues its 2023 Season with its third production, BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK, written by Lynn Nottage.

Review: Chasing the Clouds Away With AVENUE Q at Rise Up Theatre Company Photo
Review: Chasing the Clouds Away With AVENUE Q at Rise Up Theatre Company

Can you tell me how to get, how to get to...Avenue Q? It’s a wondrous place where puppets and humans coexist peacefully and harmoniously. Most of the time. This salacious spoof of Sesame Street opened on Broadway in 2003 and won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Twenty years later, its themes are still as funny and relevant as ever. Luckily, it’s playing at Rise Up Theatre Company in Rancho Cordova, so you have a chance to meet this irreverent cast of characters until May 27.

Harris Center for the Arts to Host ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL in June Photo
Harris Center for the Arts to Host ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL in June

HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS will present Asleep at the Wheel on Sunday, June 11, at 7:30 pm.


More Hot Stories For You

Placer Rep VAPA Academy Offers Free Summer ProgramPlacer Rep VAPA Academy Offers Free Summer Program
Celebration Arts Presents BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK, June 2- 25Celebration Arts Presents BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK, June 2- 25
Sutter Street Theatre Receives Record BIG DAY OF GIVING DonationsSutter Street Theatre Receives Record BIG DAY OF GIVING Donations
Sierra Stages Presents THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANESierra Stages Presents THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE

Videos

Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community Video
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7 Video
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd
Davis Musical Theatre Company (6/23-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Newsies
Davis Musical Theatre Company (4/28-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Avenue Q
Rise Up Theatre Co (5/05-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Harris Center At Folsom Lake College (5/24-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda, Jr
Davis Musical Theatre Company (5/06-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# By The Way, Meet Vera Stark
Celebration Arts (6/02-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lightning Thief, The Percy Jackson Musical
Woodland Opera House (6/16-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You