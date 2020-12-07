Placer Rep Presents A JANE AUSTEN HOLIDAY

Celebrate the holidays with Placer Repertory Theater's one-night-only event: A Jane Austen HOLIDAY on Saturday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m., featuring a cast of 13 professional actors performing a stage-reading of a new romantic comedy by T.S. Forsyth, adapted from Jane Austen's novel, Persuasion, livestreamed to the comfort of your home. Tickets start at $5 per device and donations are heartily encouraged and fully tax deductible.

A Jane Austen HOLIDAY event stars local professional actors Rodger McDonald (AEA), Anne Merino (Placer Theatre Ballet), Elizabeth Anne Springett (Sacramento Theater Company), Kevin Foster (Placer Rep's Dr. Watson) and Ryan Gerberding (star of My Jekyll & Hyde), with a special appearance by Kathryn Carner (company member of Tim Robbins' The Actors' Gang theater company). The cast is rounded out with the talent of Natalie Farrell, Rick Eldredge, Delton Engle-Sorrell, Jodi Serrano, Hana Holloway, Anthony Themoleus and Eric Piotrowski. "Part of developing a new work is exposing it to audiences for reaction. We see this holiday romantic comedy as a perfect way to end our 2020 digital season, and as a kind of holiday gift to everyone who has supported us this year, and a treat for those audience members who are watching us for the first time," said Teresa Stirling Forsyth, Producing Artistic Director for Placer Repertory Theater.

Placer Repertory Theater was all set in early 2020 to announce its inaugural season starting with the new work, My Jekyll & Hyde, when COVID-19 hit. "We're so grateful our patrons have continued to support us and have grown in numbers as we deliver performing arts through digital livestreaming and digital recordings until we can return to live theater venues," said Digital Media Director and Founding Company Member Ryan Gerberding.

Experience the stage reading of our new work, Persuasion, slated for World Premiere in Dec 2021. Miss Anne Elliot spent the last 8 years dutiful and depressed amongst her comically dysfunctional family and social circle, since she was persuaded by her father and Lady Russel to break her engagement to Commander Wentworth. But now the love of her life returns from the war a wealthy Captain. At 27, will she succumb to the persuasions of her family and friends and not renew her relationship with Captain Wentworth to end her days a spinster, or will she successfully persuade her social circle to accept the Captain - assuming she can help the Captain overcome his bitterness toward her and renew his tender feelings - or shall she marry a charming gentleman she meets in Bath, who makes his interest abundantly clear at a Holiday concert? Nonprofit 501(c)3: Ticket sales & donations are tax deductible.

http://www.showtix4u.com/events/JaneAusten

https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/43341

https://www.facebook.com/events/3591342677552434

