Placer Rep June LAB Features Writers, Musicians, and More

Luisa Piette, TV Host of “What Matters Most” and Comedian Funny Robert are just two of the creatives pre-booked to perform at Collaboration LAB on Sunday, June 25. Held in the event room at Cool River Pizza & Taphouse on the border or Rocklin and Roseville, Luisa and Robert will be joined by musicians, writers, artists, and volunteers from the audience who take to the open stage to round out an evening of creative incubation and networking. Free reservations are available at Click Here.

A communications executive formerly with UPI and the BBC, TV Host Luisa Piette is a philanthropist and human rights activist who recently took over the reins as President of Placer Community Theater in Auburn. Under Luisa’s new leadership, the community theater is hosting a 20th Anniversary Gala on July 22, 2023, that features a performance of the radio drama “War of the Worlds.” (FMI: PlacerCommunityTheater.org)

“I’m looking forward to hearing about Luisa’s plans for Placer Community Theater, another comedic set from Funny Robert, and how these two presenters deal with creative blocks,” said Matthew Heyer, Collaboration LAB Color Commentator.

June’s Collaboration LAB theme is “Blocked: We cannot create; the outer world impedes, or the inner voice no longer guides our work.” Creatives will share their work, their process, and a time when they found their work blocked and how they overcame the issue. A sneak-preview of the line-up so far for Collaboration LAB on June 25 includes:

Luisa Piette, TV Host “What Matters Most,” and President of the Placer Community Theater

Allison Arredondo – Novelist/Writer

Craig Dunlap – Singer/Songwriter/Musician

Michael Selvester – Young Adult Fiction Writer

Funny Robert – Comedian

Actors Matthew Heyer, Arie Knyazev, Tess Forsyth

Open Stage (open mic) performers from the audience

After the pre-booked creatives present or perform, creatives from the audience are invited to occupy the open stage and share their work or promote their organization.

Held in the event room at Cool River Pizza & Taphouse in Rocklin, the LAB is conveniently located on the Roseville/Rocklin border and allows for a large variety of presenters from poets, designers and musicians to visual and performing artists, crafters, cultural groups and comedians. Wine, beer, soft drinks and the full Cool River menu of items are available for purchase, and Placer Rep provides a couple pizzas to snack on for the room.

Collaboration LAB is a free monthly event. Onsite presenters and audience are eligible for the monthly drawing of $100 in prizes. June’s prize sponsors are PRIMO on Sunset Blvd. in Rocklin, featuring great pasta, burgers, beer and wine, and FOUR SISTERS CAFÉ on Fairway in Roseville, a local favorite known for their tasty and generous breakfasts and lunches. The monthly prize is an incentive to remind presenters and attendees to register for the LAB as seating is limited. Visit Placer Repertory Theater on Eventbrite.com to register for this FREE live event: Click Here.

Placer Repertory Theater (www.PlacerRep.org) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County and surrounding areas, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the region. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook (PlacerRep), Twitter and Instagram: @PlacerRep and subscribe to their YouTube Channel (Placer Repertory Theater).