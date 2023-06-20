Placer Rep June LAB Features Writers, Musicians, and More

The event is on Sunday, June 25.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Review: SAVOR AFTER HOURS at JaM Cellars Ballroom is a Sensory Sensation Photo 2 Review: SAVOR AFTER HOURS at JaM Cellars Ballroom is a Sensory Sensation
Review: It's One Fine Day to See BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Broadway At Music C Photo 3 Review: It's One Fine Day to See BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Broadway At Music Circus
Review: COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN 5 BETTIES Collectively Entertains at Big Idea Theatre Photo 4 Review: COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN 5 BETTIES Collectively Entertains at Big Idea Theatre

Placer Rep June LAB Features Writers, Musicians, and More

Luisa Piette, TV Host of “What Matters Most” and Comedian Funny Robert are just two of the creatives pre-booked to perform at Collaboration LAB on Sunday, June 25.  Held in the event room at Cool River Pizza & Taphouse on the border or Rocklin and Roseville, Luisa and Robert will be joined by musicians, writers, artists, and volunteers from the audience who take to the open stage to round out an evening of creative incubation and networking. Free reservations are available at Click Here.

A communications executive formerly with UPI and the BBC, TV Host Luisa Piette is a philanthropist and human rights activist who recently took over the reins as President of Placer Community Theater in Auburn. Under Luisa’s new leadership, the community theater is hosting a 20th Anniversary Gala on July 22, 2023, that features a performance of the radio drama “War of the Worlds.”  (FMI: PlacerCommunityTheater.org)

“I’m looking forward to hearing about Luisa’s plans for Placer Community Theater, another comedic set from Funny Robert, and how these two presenters deal with creative blocks,” said Matthew Heyer, Collaboration LAB Color Commentator.

June’s Collaboration LAB theme is “Blocked: We cannot create; the outer world impedes, or the inner voice no longer guides our work.”  Creatives will share their work, their process, and a time when they found their work blocked and how they overcame the issue.  A sneak-preview of the line-up so far for Collaboration LAB on June 25 includes:

  • Luisa Piette, TV Host “What Matters Most,” and President of the Placer Community Theater 
  • Allison Arredondo – Novelist/Writer
  • Craig Dunlap – Singer/Songwriter/Musician
  • Michael Selvester – Young Adult Fiction Writer
  • Funny Robert – Comedian
  • Actors Matthew Heyer, Arie Knyazev, Tess Forsyth 
  • Open Stage (open mic) performers from the audience

After the pre-booked creatives present or perform, creatives from the audience are invited to occupy the open stage and share their work or promote their organization. 

Held in the event room at Cool River Pizza & Taphouse in Rocklin, the LAB is conveniently located on the Roseville/Rocklin border and allows for a large variety of presenters from poets, designers and musicians to visual and performing artists, crafters, cultural groups and comedians. Wine, beer, soft drinks and the full Cool River menu of items are available for purchase, and Placer Rep provides a couple pizzas to snack on for the room.

Collaboration LAB is a free monthly event. Onsite presenters and audience are eligible for the monthly drawing of $100 in prizes. June’s prize sponsors are PRIMO on Sunset Blvd. in Rocklin, featuring great pasta, burgers, beer and wine, and FOUR SISTERS CAFÉ on Fairway in Roseville, a local favorite known for their tasty and generous breakfasts and lunches. The monthly prize is an incentive to remind presenters and attendees to register for the LAB as seating is limited. Visit Placer Repertory Theater on Eventbrite.com to register for this FREE live event: Click Here.

Placer Repertory Theater (www.PlacerRep.org) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County and surrounding areas, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the region. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook (PlacerRep), Twitter and Instagram: @PlacerRep and subscribe to their YouTube Channel (Placer Repertory Theater).




RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
Sierra Stages to Present CTHULHU: THE MUSICAL! at the Nevada Theatre in July Photo
Sierra Stages to Present CTHULHU: THE MUSICAL! at the Nevada Theatre in July

Puppeteers for Fears, Oregon's only dedicated puppet musical horror troupe, will bring its original show, Cthulhu: the Musical!, to Nevada City for a one-night-only musical monster extravaganza.

2
Review: COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN 5 BETTIES Collectively Entertains at Big Idea Theatre Photo
Review: COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN 5 BETTIES Collectively Entertains at Big Idea Theatre

Pearl clutchers, be warned. There’s a new show in town, and you might want to cover your ears. This isn’t for the easily offended, but it is bawdy, hilarious, and altogether relatable. Jen Silverman’s Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties is a bold look at what it means to be female. Collective awakening might be a more apt description, as these 5 women (all named Betty), explore new ideas together.

3
Review: Its One Fine Day to See BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Broadway At Music Ci Photo
Review: It's One Fine Day to See BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Broadway At Music Circus

It’s officially summer stock season! Kicking off my favorite time of the year is Broadway at Music Circus’ production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Its Broadway premiere in 2014 garnered seven Tony Award nominations, with two wins for Best Leading Actress and Best Sound Design. While I tend to have a healthy reservation of jukebox musicals, Beautiful puts that to rest with its strappy pace, feel-good music, and message of empowerment.

4
Review: PRIDE AT THE SOFIA Celebrates Love Photo
Review: PRIDE AT THE SOFIA Celebrates Love

Over fifty years after the first Pride march in 1970, we can be proud of the strides made in the fight for equity and inclusion. Education and outreach play a large part in shedding antiquated and harmful attitudes, which is what Jacob Gutierrez Montoya spearheaded with his latest creation. His Sacramento Contemporary Dance Theatre (SCDT) kicked off Pride month with a joyful celebration of love at the Sofia. Pride at the Sofia featured many LGBTQ artists who shared their experiences, art, and love with the community to spread their messages of hope and change.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya Video
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya
Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond Video
Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press Video
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# By The Way, Meet Vera Stark
Celebration Arts (6/02-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Predictor
Capital Stage (6/21-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lightning Thief, The Percy Jackson Musical
Woodland Opera House (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# B2B Web Development Show
Broadway Musicals (5/08-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd
Davis Musical Theatre Company (6/23-7/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You