Placer Rep Artistic Director Steps into Voynitskaya Role for UNCLE VANYA

Performances run September 8 and 9.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Review: RENT Soars at Broadway At Music Circus Photo 2 Review: RENT Soars at Broadway At Music Circus
Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at Sutter Street Theatre Photo 3 Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at Sutter Street Theatre
Photos: First Look at ON GOLDEN POND at Sutter Street Theatre Photo 4 Photos: First Look at ON GOLDEN POND at Sutter Street Theatre

Placer Rep Artistic Director Steps into Voynitskaya Role for UNCLE VANYA

Due to a sudden cast-member schedule conflict, Placer Repertory Theater Producing Artistic Director, Teresa Stirling Forsyth, steps into the role of MME Voynitskaya, mother of the title character in Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya: Scenes from a Country Life, presented publicly September 8 and 9 as the Placer Rep 2023-2024 season opener, which includes love triangles, dysfunctional family strife, a mid-life crisis and too much vodka, to mix the perfect tragicomic cocktail. 

While Teresa Stirling Forsyth’s artistic career predominantly features directing and playwriting, her first experiences in professional theater were as a performer “too many years ago to mention; I had a pet mammoth,” joked Tess, as she is known to her friends and colleagues. She began acting and legitimate voice/opera training at a young age, which led to a show tour of seven European countries as part of a singing/dancing troupe. She later performed in regional tours, which led to the opportunity to tour throughout Japan with The Western Stage Company’s production of the musical You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. Tess also acted on camera in independent films, as well as in local and regional commercials, and performed voice-overs for commercials, multimedia, and software companies. “I retired my headshot and dancing shoes years ago to be gratefully consigned to the dark recesses of the audience as a director, playwright and producer,” Tess smirked. Her training includes an MFA in Dramatic Arts and an MS Business degree in Management & Leadership, “and a lifetime of engagement with people and classes and educational materials from a wide variety of sources on a vast array of topics – I absolutely love to learn,” Tess shared passionately.  

Teresa Stirling Forsyth as MME Voynitskaya is joined by cast-members Carol Anne Lopez as Marina, Ronnie Duska Fowler as Yelena, Cloud Adams as Professor Serebryakov, guest musician/actor Craig Dunlap as Telegin (Waffles), Arie Knyazev as Dr. Astrov, Kyla Quinn as Sonia and Matthew D. Heyer as Uncle Vanya. Most of the cast participate in Studium-Practicum, Placer Rep’s professional growth program and have training and professional experience. For example, Kyla Quinn (BA) worked for Lifetime and Asylum Studios film/tv production companies, and Cloud Adams (BA) & Matthew D. Heyer (BFA) both have professional film acting credits.

Placer Repertory Theater’s production of Uncle Vanya is a script-in-hand performance for ONE WEEK ONLY in Rocklin California on September 8 and 9, after which Placer Rep’s Uncle Vanya is available for bookings throughout the region by contacting boxoffice@placerrep.org. Placer Rep turns the Rocklin Parkview Event Room into a black-box and includes costume pieces and select furnishings to bring this play to life.  The show, full of humor and pathos, is punctuated by brief interludes of Eastern European folk music played live by Craig Dunlap, a regional musician/singer/songwriter. There will also be drawings for gift baskets full of prizes donated by local businesses. More information regarding the September 8 & 9 showings is found at Click Here.

“Huge thanks belong to the City of Rocklin and its Parks & Recreation department, who sponsored the performance venue,” said Placer Rep company member Matthew D. Heyer, “and where would we be without our friend and partner, Tamie Rogers of Tamraloo Studios, phenomenal music, dance and theater training in Lincoln, who provides us with Studio E in Lincoln as the home for the Placer Rep Studium-Practicum professional growth program. And of course, huge thanks to all our wonderful supporters, including our donors and sponsors, who we’re looking forward to promoting in the near future!” For more information on the September 8 & 9 performances, please visit: Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
Review: CLYDES Nourishes Our Souls at Capital Stage Photo
Review: CLYDE'S Nourishes Our Souls at Capital Stage

Capital Stage begins its 2023/2024 season theme of True Identity with socially relevant and thought-provoking theatre in the form of Lynn Nottage’s Tony Award-nominated play, Clyde’s. This 2022 hit is fresh, funny, and full of questions. Do your past choices define who you are, or can you reinvent your true identity?

2
BUS STOP Comes to Placer Community Theater in September Photo
BUS STOP Comes to Placer Community Theater in September

Placer Community Theater (PCT) will present William Inge’s play Bus Stop beginning September 9. Performances will run for three weekends through September 24.

3
THE DROWNING GIRLS Comes to Sierra Stages in September Photo
THE DROWNING GIRLS Comes to Sierra Stages in September

Mayhem and misogyny lead to murder in The Drowning Girls, a riveting new play rounding out Sierra Stages’ fantastic 15th season. Based on a true-life crime story, this compelling theatrical experience runs from September 21 through October 14 at St. Joseph’s Cultural Center in Grass Valley, CA. 

4
EURYDICE Comes to City Theatre Next Month Photo
EURYDICE Comes to City Theatre Next Month

City Theatre at Sacramento City College brings acclaimed playwright Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice, a reimagined take on the classical myth of Eurydice and Orpheus, to the stage.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Uncle Vanya: Scenes from a Country Life
Parkview Event Room, Johnson-Springview Park (9/08-9/09)Tracker VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Davis Musical Theatre Company (9/08-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YPT-Disney's The Little Mermaid, jr
Davis Musical Theatre Company (9/16-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oklahoma!
Davis Musical Theatre Company (11/03-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clyde's
Capital Stage (8/23-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# B2B Web Development Show
Broadway Musicals (5/08-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dog Sees God
Wm J. Geery Theater (9/29-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Take Me Out
Wilkerson Theater (9/08-9/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You