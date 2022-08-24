Photos: First Look at THE COLOR PURPLE at Music Circus

The Color Purple comes to Sacramento August 23-28. Check out all new production photos below!

With a fresh, Grammy-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, THE COLOR PURPLE is an unforgettable, intensely moving musical based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Oscar®-nominated film.

This stirring family chronicle-a young woman's epic journey through joy, despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love-leaves its mark on the soul.