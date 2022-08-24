Photos: First Look at THE COLOR PURPLE at Music Circus
Performances run August 23-28.
The Color Purple comes to Sacramento August 23-28. Check out all new production photos below!
With a fresh, Grammy-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, THE COLOR PURPLE is an unforgettable, intensely moving musical based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Oscar®-nominated film.
This stirring family chronicle-a young woman's epic journey through joy, despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love-leaves its mark on the soul.
Photo Credit: Charr Crail
Angela Wildflower as Celie
Angela Wildflower as Celie
Erica Durham as Nettie and Angela Wildflower as Celie
Ken Robinson as Mister
Erick Pinnick as Pa and Ken Robinson as Mister
Christina Acosta Robinson as Shug Avery
Christina Acosta Robinson as Shug Avery
Matthew Frederick Harris as Harpo
Matthew Frederick Harris as Harpo
Erica Durham as Nettie
Abiola Obatolu as Olivia, Erica Durham as Nettie and Dana Orange as Adam
Matthew Frederick Harris as Harpo, Domonique Paton as Squeak and Alfie Parker, Jr.
Domonique Paton as Squeak and the company
Amma Osei as Sofia
Amma Osei as Sofia and Matthew Frederick Harris as Harpo
Erica Durham as Nettie and Angela Wildflower as Celie
Angela Wildflower as Celie and Christina Acosta Robinson as Shug Avery
Christina Acosta Robinson as Shug Avery and Angela Wildflower as Celie
Ken Robinson as Mister and Angela Wildflower as Celie
Angela Wildflower as Celie and Ken Robinson as Mister
The company
Brandi Chavonne Massey, Tarra Conner Jones and Wonu Ogunfowora
Wonu Ogunfowora and Tarra Conner Jones
Brandi Chavonne Massey, Tarra Conner Jones and Wonu Ogunfowora
Matthew Frederick Harris as Harpo and Amma Osei as Sofia
Christina Acosta Robinson as Shug Avery and Ken Robinson as Miste
The company
Omari Tau and the company
Angela Wildflower as Celie and the company
The company
Christina Acosta Robinson as Shug Avery and the company
Erica Durham as Nettie and Angela Wildflower as Celie
Angela Wildflower as Celie and the company