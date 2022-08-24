Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE COLOR PURPLE at Music Circus

Performances run August 23-28.

Register for Sacramento News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 24, 2022  

The Color Purple comes to Sacramento August 23-28. Check out all new production photos below!

With a fresh, Grammy-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, THE COLOR PURPLE is an unforgettable, intensely moving musical based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Oscar®-nominated film.

This stirring family chronicle-a young woman's epic journey through joy, despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love-leaves its mark on the soul.

Photo Credit: Charr Crail

Angela Wildflower as Celie
Angela Wildflower as Celie

Angela Wildflower as Celie
Angela Wildflower as Celie

Erica Durham as Nettie and Angela Wildflower as Celie
Erica Durham as Nettie and Angela Wildflower as Celie

Ken Robinson as Mister
Ken Robinson as Mister

Erick Pinnick as Pa and Ken Robinson as Mister
Erick Pinnick as Pa and Ken Robinson as Mister

Christina Acosta Robinson as Shug Avery
Christina Acosta Robinson as Shug Avery

Christina Acosta Robinson as Shug Avery
Christina Acosta Robinson as Shug Avery

Matthew Frederick Harris as Harpo
Matthew Frederick Harris as Harpo

Matthew Frederick Harris as Harpo
Matthew Frederick Harris as Harpo

Erica Durham as Nettie
Erica Durham as Nettie

Abiola Obatolu as Olivia, Erica Durham as Nettie and Dana Orange as Adam
Abiola Obatolu as Olivia, Erica Durham as Nettie and Dana Orange as Adam

Matthew Frederick Harris as Harpo, Domonique Paton as Squeak and Alfie Parker, Jr.
Matthew Frederick Harris as Harpo, Domonique Paton as Squeak and Alfie Parker, Jr.

Domonique Paton as Squeak and the company
Domonique Paton as Squeak and the company

Amma Osei as Sofia
Amma Osei as Sofia

Amma Osei as Sofia and Matthew Frederick Harris as Harpo
Amma Osei as Sofia and Matthew Frederick Harris as Harpo

Erica Durham as Nettie and Angela Wildflower as Celie
Erica Durham as Nettie and Angela Wildflower as Celie

Angela Wildflower as Celie and Christina Acosta Robinson as Shug Avery
Angela Wildflower as Celie and Christina Acosta Robinson as Shug Avery

Christina Acosta Robinson as Shug Avery and Angela Wildflower as Celie
Christina Acosta Robinson as Shug Avery and Angela Wildflower as Celie

Ken Robinson as Mister and Angela Wildflower as Celie
Ken Robinson as Mister and Angela Wildflower as Celie

Angela Wildflower as Celie and Ken Robinson as Mister
Angela Wildflower as Celie and Ken Robinson as Mister

The company
The company

Brandi Chavonne Massey, Tarra Conner Jones and Wonu Ogunfowora
Brandi Chavonne Massey, Tarra Conner Jones and Wonu Ogunfowora

Wonu Ogunfowora and Tarra Conner Jones
Wonu Ogunfowora and Tarra Conner Jones

Brandi Chavonne Massey, Tarra Conner Jones and Wonu Ogunfowora
Brandi Chavonne Massey, Tarra Conner Jones and Wonu Ogunfowora

Matthew Frederick Harris as Harpo and Amma Osei as Sofia
Matthew Frederick Harris as Harpo and Amma Osei as Sofia

Christina Acosta Robinson as Shug Avery and Ken Robinson as Miste
Christina Acosta Robinson as Shug Avery and Ken Robinson as Miste

The company
The company

Omari Tau and the company
Omari Tau and the company

Angela Wildflower as Celie and the company
Angela Wildflower as Celie and the company

The company
The company

Christina Acosta Robinson as Shug Avery and the company
Christina Acosta Robinson as Shug Avery and the company

Erica Durham as Nettie and Angela Wildflower as Celie
Erica Durham as Nettie and Angela Wildflower as Celie

Angela Wildflower as Celie and the company
Angela Wildflower as Celie and the company





More Hot Stories For You


ROCKIN' THE BLUES AWAY Announced At Cheney HallROCKIN' THE BLUES AWAY Announced At Cheney Hall
August 22, 2022

ROCKIN' THE BLUES AWAY, a jam-packed night out showcasing three of the rockin'-est bands that Connecticut has to offer.
Comedians With Disabilities Act Announces Northern California TourComedians With Disabilities Act Announces Northern California Tour
August 18, 2022

The producers and contributors of the Comedians with Disabilities Act have announced the upcoming tour of its wildly popular show in October 2022. The comedy troupe is the brainchild of the late comedian Michael O'Connell, who started the group in 2010, and was later joined by Steve Danner and Nina G not long after.
The B Street Theatre Presents A Stage Adaptation of the Classic Film CHARADEThe B Street Theatre Presents A Stage Adaptation of the Classic Film CHARADE
August 17, 2022

The B Street Theatre presents Charade, the classic romantic whodunit that starred Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn, adapted for the stage in this whirlwind production spanning the globe. The production will run through September 18, 2022.
Cirque Du Soleil Takes ALEGRIA Out And About In Sacramento!Cirque Du Soleil Takes ALEGRIA Out And About In Sacramento!
August 16, 2022

Since July 28, Cirque du Soleil has been celebrating its return in Sacramento with the presentation of Alegría, its most iconic touring production.
THE ROYALE Kicks Off 18th Season At Capital StageTHE ROYALE Kicks Off 18th Season At Capital Stage
August 16, 2022

Capital Stage presents The Royale by Marco Ramirez. Directed by Anthony D'Juan. Running August 24 — September 25, 2022.