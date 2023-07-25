New Muck Exhibit Shows Southern California Ceramicists

After the show closes at the Muck, it will travel to the Korean Ceramic Association at the Yong-In University in South Korea.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Review: THE MUSIC MAN Dazzles the River City at Broadway At Music Circus Photo 1 Review: THE MUSIC MAN Dazzles the River City at Broadway At Music Circus
Review: INSERTION Has Staying Power at the B Street Theatre Photo 2 Review: INSERTION Has Staying Power at the B Street Theatre
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 3 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 4 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July

New Muck Exhibit Shows Southern California Ceramicists

On August 3, The Muckenthaler Cultural Center opens “Generations of Clay,” an exhibit showcasing the power of clay as demonstrated by the work of several Southern California artists. Heavily influenced by the West Coast Clay Movement of the 1950s, these artists developed their unique style and artistic variety. After the show closes at the Muck, it will travel to the Korean Ceramic Association at the Yong-In University in South Korea to celebrate the Korean International Ceramic Biennale. 

Guest Curator and Lead Muck Teaching Artist Marsha Judd has named the show “Generations of Clay” as she can trace “elders” in the West Coast Ceramic tradition and their subsequent generations of artists and the influence of their teachers that call the Orange County area home. Says Judd: “We are honored to have the work of the ‘Picasso’ of Clay, Peter Voulkos, at the Muck. The living artists in this exhibit are the students of this tradition, and while these artists are internationally recognized, they call Southern California home.” Judd’s own teachers, John Muelmester, Patrick S. Crabb, and Vince Suez, are also included in the show. Celebrated posthumous artists also include married couple Otto and Vivika Heino and Beatrice Wood, famous actress, writer, and ceramicist. 

Two artists in this exhibit, Young Shin Kim, and Judd are longtime teachers in the Muck education department, which is looking forward to opening the new Pat and Rose Young Art Studio in the fall of 2023. Construction is underway now on the new building which will offer more classroom space for the popular Muck art classes. 

The exhibit also includes the work of: Harrison McIntosh, Jerry Rothman, Karen Thayer, Randall Au, Susan Elizalde-Henson, Mark Messenger, and Kathryn Stovall-Dennis. It also features a special alcove gallery with work from Muck artists Willie Tabata and Rowan Harrison.

The Muckenthaler Cultural Center is located at 1201 West Malvern Ave., Fullerton, CA 92833

For more information please visit www.TheMuck.org or follow us on Instagram and Facebook



RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
ALADDIN JR. Comes to Sutter Street Theatre This Month Photo
ALADDIN JR. Comes to Sutter Street Theatre This Month

Aladdin Jr. comes to Sutter Street Theatre this month. Aladdin features music by Alan Menkin, with lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice, and Chad Beguelin, and book by Chad Beguelin. The musical is directed by Kate Rolls, with Music Direction by Connie Mockenhaupt and Choreography by Devin LePage & Keira LePage.

2
A RED PLAID SHIRT Comes to Main Street Theatre Works Next Month Photo
A RED PLAID SHIRT Comes to Main Street Theatre Works Next Month

Ever wonder what home life would be like for Betty and Wilma if Fred and Barney retired? Well, that’s the flavor of our second summer show, A Red Plaid Shirt, by Canadian playwright Michael G. Wilmot.

3
Festival Operas 32nd Season Includes CARMEN and More Photo
Festival Opera's 32nd Season Includes CARMEN and More

Festival Opera’s 32nd annual season will continue Sunday, August 6 at 4 p.m., when the company returns to the lush grounds of Walnut Creek’s Civic Park for a free Opera in the Park concert, made possible by the Walnut Creek Civic Pride Foundation. The park is located at 1375 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek.

4
Theatricum Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Echoes in the Forest Gala Photo
Theatricum Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Echoes in the Forest' Gala

Wendie Malick and Pamela Adlon are set to host Echoes in the Forest, a gala fundraising event for Will GeerTheatricum Botanicum in celebration of the company’s 50th anniversary summer season. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG! Video
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG!
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Video
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wizard Of Oz, Jr.
Davis Musical Theatre Company (7/21-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Take Me Out
Wilkerson Theater (9/08-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The SpongeBob Musical
Woodland Opera House (8/11-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clyde's
Capital Stage (8/23-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# B2B Web Development Show
Broadway Musicals (5/08-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Davis Musical Theatre Company (9/08-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You