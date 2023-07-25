New Muck Exhibit Shows Southern California Ceramicists

On August 3, The Muckenthaler Cultural Center opens “Generations of Clay,” an exhibit showcasing the power of clay as demonstrated by the work of several Southern California artists. Heavily influenced by the West Coast Clay Movement of the 1950s, these artists developed their unique style and artistic variety. After the show closes at the Muck, it will travel to the Korean Ceramic Association at the Yong-In University in South Korea to celebrate the Korean International Ceramic Biennale.

Guest Curator and Lead Muck Teaching Artist Marsha Judd has named the show “Generations of Clay” as she can trace “elders” in the West Coast Ceramic tradition and their subsequent generations of artists and the influence of their teachers that call the Orange County area home. Says Judd: “We are honored to have the work of the ‘Picasso’ of Clay, Peter Voulkos, at the Muck. The living artists in this exhibit are the students of this tradition, and while these artists are internationally recognized, they call Southern California home.” Judd’s own teachers, John Muelmester, Patrick S. Crabb, and Vince Suez, are also included in the show. Celebrated posthumous artists also include married couple Otto and Vivika Heino and Beatrice Wood, famous actress, writer, and ceramicist.

Two artists in this exhibit, Young Shin Kim, and Judd are longtime teachers in the Muck education department, which is looking forward to opening the new Pat and Rose Young Art Studio in the fall of 2023. Construction is underway now on the new building which will offer more classroom space for the popular Muck art classes.

The exhibit also includes the work of: Harrison McIntosh, Jerry Rothman, Karen Thayer, Randall Au, Susan Elizalde-Henson, Mark Messenger, and Kathryn Stovall-Dennis. It also features a special alcove gallery with work from Muck artists Willie Tabata and Rowan Harrison.

The Muckenthaler Cultural Center is located at 1201 West Malvern Ave., Fullerton, CA 92833

For more information please visit www.TheMuck.org or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.