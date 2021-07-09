New American Theatre Festival Coming October 2021

B Street Theatre and In the Margin come together to present the inaugural New American Theatre Festival. Over three weeks in October 2021, the New American Theatre Festival will feature readings of five new works written and produced by QT, BIPOC artists.

The NATF focuses on embracing intersectional new works as the default for the American Theatre canon by inspiring change, demanding proactive action in pursuit of justice, and welcoming a new renaissance. Join in for an exciting three weeks in October 2021 as they present both in-person and virtual readings of new works as well as industry panels and celebrations!

Readings include:

Exhaustion: Dancin' Trees by Fran Astorga (in-person reading + live streamed)

Cabin 12 by Aurelia Grierson (staged on Animal Crossing: New Horizons; ENGL/SPA)

La Demanda by Réal Vargas Alanis and Margarita Alanis Cacho (virtual)

Edessa of Baghdad by Dalia Ashurina and Avi Amon (virtual)

This Bitch! by Adrienne Dawes (Virtual)