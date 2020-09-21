MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Announced At City Theatre

The production opens with a live streaming performance on Monday, October 5.

City Theatre at Sacramento City College begins the extraordinary 2020-21 season with an online streaming production of William Shakespeare's popular comedy Much Ado About Nothing.

Director Christine Nicholson is setting the production 10 years in the future and will be utilizing the faculty expertise from both the live theatre and film areas of the college's department. The production opens with a live streaming performance on Monday, October 5 and plays through Sunday, October 18 with both live and recorded performances.

Performances are live at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, October 5 and Monday, October 12 and recorded performances at 7:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. Performances will be streaming online with ticket prices being "Pay What You Can." All details and tickets are available at www.citytheatre.net or by calling 916-558-2228.

Much Ado About Nothing, often considered the first rom-com, is an adored comedy by William Shakespeare about misunderstandings, love, and deception. Benedick, Claudio, and Don Pedro arrive at Leonato's house in Messina. Beatrice and Benedick bicker with each other and Claudio, a soldier, falls in love with Leonato's daughter, Hero. Don John, who is Don Pedro's evil half-brother, tricks Claudio into believing that he has seen Hero being unfaithful. Meanwhile, Don Pedro and others plot to bring Benedick and Beatrice together. Claudio accuses Hero of infidelity and refuses to marry her. Leonato is persuaded to pretend that she is dead. Hero's innocence is proven, and Claudio repents. He agrees to accept Antonio's daughter in marriage, and she turns out to be Hero after all. The trick to make Benedick and Beatrice fall in love succeeds and he proposes to her at the end of the play. The play was written between 1598 and 1599 is Shakespeare's most frequently performed comedy.

