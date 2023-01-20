Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MAKIN' WHOOPEE Comes to Napa Valley Museum

The event is Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 5 to 7 pm.

Jan. 20, 2023  

Napa Valley Museum Yountville presents pianist Mike Greensill with vocalist Gale Terminello in "Makin' Whoopee," an evening of romantic jazz music inspired by Dave Grusin's Oscar-nominated and Grammy-winning jazz score for the film "The Fabulous Baker Boys" starring Jeff Bridges & Michelle Pfeiffer. The event will be held inside the Main Gallery exhibition Jeff Bridges: PICTURES, exploring the photography of the Oscar-winning actor, author and acclaimed photographer.

Guests will enjoy sparkling wine, small bites and other delights. Sparkling wines generously provided by Schramsberg and Crocker & Starr. Tickets are $20 Museum Members and $35 Non-Members, and includes Exhibit Admission - a $15 value).

Tickets are on sale via the Museum website at http://napavalleymuseum.org/whoopee, at the Museum front desk, and at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/makin-whoopee-an-evening-of-romantic-jazz-at-the-museum-tickets-517124482247. Tickets benefit the Museum's nonprofit arts education programs. Must be age 21 and over.

The Museum is located at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville CA, (707) 944-0500. The Museum has expanded its open hours and is now open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm. Closed major holidays. For more information about the Museum's hours, exhibitions and programs, or to join the Museum, please visit www.napavalleymuseum.org.




