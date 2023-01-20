MAKIN' WHOOPEE Comes to Napa Valley Museum

Napa Valley Museum Yountville presents pianist Mike Greensill with vocalist Gale Terminello in "Makin' Whoopee," an evening of romantic jazz music inspired by Dave Grusin's Oscar-nominated and Grammy-winning jazz score for the film "The Fabulous Baker Boys" starring Jeff Bridges & Michelle Pfeiffer. The event will be held inside the Main Gallery exhibition Jeff Bridges: PICTURES, exploring the photography of the Oscar-winning actor, author and acclaimed photographer.

Guests will enjoy sparkling wine, small bites and other delights. Sparkling wines generously provided by Schramsberg and Crocker & Starr. Tickets are $20 Museum Members and $35 Non-Members, and includes Exhibit Admission - a $15 value).

Tickets are on sale via the Museum website at http://napavalleymuseum.org/whoopee, at the Museum front desk, and at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/makin-whoopee-an-evening-of-romantic-jazz-at-the-museum-tickets-517124482247. Tickets benefit the Museum's nonprofit arts education programs. Must be age 21 and over.



The Museum is located at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville CA, (707) 944-0500. The Museum has expanded its open hours and is now open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm. Closed major holidays. For more information about the Museum's hours, exhibitions and programs, or to join the Museum, please visit www.napavalleymuseum.org.