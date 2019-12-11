Luther Burbank Center for the Arts Adds Whiskey Myers and Josh Turner to 2020 Lineup

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC) announced today that it has added two shows to its 2020 lineup-genre-bending Southern rock band Whiskey Myers on Thursday, March 19 , and six-time Inspirational Country Music Award winner Josh Turner on Tuesday, March 24 . Tickets for all shows are available now online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600, or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office (50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa).



Whiskey Myers

Thursday, March 19 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $29-$39

Led by front man Cody Cannon, Whiskey Myers have played more than 2,000 live shows since their formation in 2007, and sold out 95% of their headlining shows over the past two years. USA Today describes the band as "a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin." Their most recent self-titled album debuted on the top of the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts, at No. 2 on the Rock chart, and No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, following the success of their predecessor, Mud, which received No. 1 on the iTunes country chart. The band has also earned sync success with features in Seasons 1 & 2 of Paramount Network's Kevin Costner hit show "Yellowstone" as well as the Netflix series "What/If" led by Renée Zellweger.



Josh Turner

Tuesday, March 24 at 8 p.m.

Tickets $49-$69

With his rich, deep voice and distinctive style, MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner is one of country music's most recognizable hit-makers. From his 2003 Platinum-selling debut "Long Black Train" to his 2017 Billboard No. 1 release, "Deep South," Turner has scored multiple GRAMMY®, CMA and ACM Awards nominations and received six Inspirational Country Music Awards. As one of the youngest members inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, Turner has sold more than 8 million units, topped more than 1.5 billion in global streaming, and populated radio with such memorable hits as "Hometown Girl," "Would You Go With Me," "Your Man," "Time Is Love," "Why Don't We Just Dance" and "Long Black Train." With his newest project, "I Serve A Savior," which debuted at No. 1 on Nielsen's Top Current Country Albums Chart and No. 2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums Chart and Billboard's Top Christian Albums Chart, Turner adds an exciting new dimension to his already acclaimed career. Turner is a disciple of traditional country music, a mentor to up-and-coming artists, and one of the youngest members of the Grand Ole Opry. Turner has been an Opry member for over 10 years and he recently reveled in his 150th performance on the famed Opry circle.





