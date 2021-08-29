Lime Arts Productions Presents THE PARTY HOP By Natalie Margolin

Lime Arts Productions continues their 2021-22 season by presenting The Party Hop by Natalie Margolin, the show critics and audiences alike have called "fun and hilarious" whose technical elements "reminded the audience that anyone can be the life of the party, even if the party is a zoom meeting." The Party Hop will play live online through Broadway On Demand/ShowShare from September 10th through the 19th, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 PM P.S.T. and Sundays at 2:00 PM P.S.T. With equity and accessibility at the core of all Lime Arts Productions programming, all performances are free, and reservations can be made at www.limearts.org/current-season.

This 70-minute comedy takes the audience on a unique theatre experience from the best seats in the house...your own! On a Saturday night three years into quarantine, three college students are enjoying a typical night "out". Ava, Emma, and Nancy are bouncing from virtual party to virtual party and discover that Ava has not yet had her first kiss. Their given circumstances complicate this, but sometimes, it's nice to have a dream.

Directed by Lime Arts Productions Founding Artistic Director, Roman Sanchez, he urges everyone to see this show "because it's an eerily poignant story about the yearn and desire for human connection -- something I think everyone has struggled with in the past 18 months."

The cast features performers from seven states and territories and includes Cassidy Cagney, Mickey Donovan, Lauren Estrada, Campbell Gibson, Erwin Guerrero, Meghan McGehee, Kyle Melgarejo, Jose Rivera, Christina Schmidt, Paige Taylor, Tamla Quipse, and Lauren Zika. Stage and Technical Management by Andrea Felix-Cervantes and Gwynnevere Cristobal, Hair and Makeup Design by Angie Negrete and Stephane Hernandez, Costume Design by Gwynnevere Cristobal, Properties Design by Amy Beltrán, and Production Assistance by Emily Rodríguez.

Written during and explicitly for the pandemic, The Party Hop has had a handful of productions in the Higher Ed circuit, along with a star-studded recorded production by Dramatists Play Service headed by Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird), Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen), Ashley Park (Mean Girls: The Musical), Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable) just to name a few.

Producing company, Lime Arts Productions, has a demonstrable history of providing educational resources, mentorship, and artistic opportunities for young theatre practitioners for half a decade.