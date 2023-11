Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards; EMILIA Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Standings - 11/27/23

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ben Bogen - JERSEY BOYS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 19%

Staci Arriaga - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Woodland Opera House 15%

Sam Williams - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - American River College Theatre 14%

Staci Arriaga - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 12%

Miranda D. Lawson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sacramento Theatre Company 7%

Karen Van Tassel - AVENUE Q - Rise Up Theatre Company 6%

Robbie Roby - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Broadway At Music Circus 6%

Karen Van Tassel - ASSASINS - Rise Up Theatre Company 5%

Taryn Cagley - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - FreeFall Stage 5%

Gerry McIntyre - CINDERELLA - Broadway At Music Circus 4%

Scott Viets - ELVIS THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 3%

Maggie Sniffen - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Gallo Center for the Arts, Modesto 1%

Christi Colombo - GUYS & DOLLS - Sierra Stages 1%

James Reed - RENT - Stockton Civic Theatre 1%

Anne Merino - PROFESSOR SNAPE AND THE SECRETS CLUB - Studio 65 Dance Company 1%

Sarah Shoemaker - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Legacy Stage 0%

Lori Bryhni - TWISTED TALES OF EDGAR ALLAN POE - Gallo Center Repertory Company 0



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Denise Miles - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 14%

Austin Blake Conlee - JERSEY BOYS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 13%

Gail Russell - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - American River College Theatre 11%

Alyssa Williams-Pierce - TWELFTH NIGHT - Big Idea Theatre 11%

Linda Taylor - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sacramento Theatre Company 8%

Mary Folino - CINDERELLA - Broadway At Music Circus 7%

Austin Blake Conlee - THE GRADUATE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 6%

Stephanie Kull - TEMPODYSSEY - Big Idea Theatre 6%

Rebecca Redmond - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Stc Main Stage 5%

Denise Miles - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 5%

Marci Wolfe - GUYS & DOLLS - Sierra Stages 2%

Jenny Key - RENT - Stockton Civic Theatre 2%

Teresa Stirling Forsyth - UNCLE VANYA - Placer Repertory Theater 2%

Tana Colburn - THE MOUSETRAP - FreeFall Stage 2%

Tana Colburn - WHILE THE LIGHTS WERE OUT - FreeFall Stage 2%

Tana Colburn - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - FreeFall Stage 1%

Jori Philips - THE MOORS - Sierra Stages 1%

Noelle Souza - TWISTED TALES OF EDGAR ALLAN POE - Gallo Center Repertory Company 1%

Noelle Souza - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Gallo Center Repertory Company 1%

Elizabeth Grace Davis - AS YOU LIKE IT - Legacy Stage 0%

Tana Colburn - THE LOWER ROOM - FreeFall Stage 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Staci Arriaga - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 17%

Christopher Cook - BRIGHT STAR - Green Valley Theatre Company 15%

Jerry Lee / Ben Bogen - JERSEY BOYS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 14%

Jerry Lee - ELVIS THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 9%

Scott Klier - MUSIC MAN - Broadway At Music Circus 9%

Courtney Conklin - AVENUE Q - Rise Up Theatre Company 8%

Courtney Conklin - ASSASSINS - Rise Up Theatre Company 8%

Michael Laun - SEUSSICAL: IN CONCERT - Sacramento Theatre Company 7%

Glenn Casale - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Broadway At Music Circus 5%

Maggie Sniffen - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Gallo Center for the Arts, Modesto 3%

Michele Nesbit/Sara Noah - GUYS & DOLLS - Sierra Stages 2%

Dennis Beasley - RENT - Stockton Civic Theatre 1%

Dennis Beasley - 9 TO 5 - Stockton Civic Theatre 1%

Lara Tenckhoff - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Legacy Stage 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Alison Gilbreath - EMILIA - Women's Theatre Collectivee 19%

Kevin Adamski and Leah Daugherty - TWELFTH NIGHT - Big Idea Theatre 10%

Scott Vietts - MISERY - Sierra Repertory Theatre 9%

Matthew Abergel - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 8%

Jenny Adler - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY UNIT AT MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING CANCER CENTER OF NEW YORK CITY - Big Idea Theatre 7%

Benjamin T. Ismail - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Sacramento Theatre Company 6%

Natasha Hause - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Sacramento Theatre Company 5%

Adrienne Sher - LIFE SUCKS - Big Idea Theatre 5%

Lily Tanner - COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN 5 BETTIES - Big Idea Theatre 5%

Michael Laun - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sacramento Theatre Company 4%

Debra Hammond - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Chautauqua Playhouse 3%

Bill Zarriello - VANITIES - Chautauqua Playhouse 3%

Ryan Warren - DOG SEES GOD - Second Wind Entertainment 3%

Warren Harrison - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Chautauqua Playhouse 2%

David Fox - WOLVES - Big Idea Theatre 2%

Tana Aivaz Colburn - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - FreeFall Stage 2%

John Ficarra - THE MOORS - Sierra Stages 1%

Brennan Villados - THE MOUSETRAP - FreeFall Stage 1%

Jenny Krack - THE LOWER ROOM - FreeFall Stage 1%

Wes Page - TWISTED TALES OF EDGAR ALLAN POE - Gallo Center Repertory Company 1%

Tanika Baptiste - THE PIANO LESSON - Sankofa Theatre Company 1%

Jami Witt Miller - AS YOU LIKE IT - Legacy Stage 0%

Patrick Norris - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Gallo Center Repertory Company 0%

Dennis Beasley - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Stockton Civic Theatre 0%

Michael Lynch - OF MICE AND MEN - Gallo Center Repertory Company 0%



Best Ensemble

EMILIA - Women's Theatre Collectivee 12%

JERSEY BOYS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 7%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Big Idea Theatre 7%

RAGTIME - Broadway At Music Circus 6%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Davis Musical Theatre Company 5%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY UNIT AT MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING CANCER CENTER OF NEW YORK CITY - Big Idea Theatre 5%

ASSASSINS - Rise Up Theatre Company 4%

LIFE SUCKS - Big Idea Theatre 4%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 4%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 4%

COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN 5 BETTIES - Big Idea Theatre 3%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Stc Main Stage 3%

AVENUE Q - Rise Up Theatre Company 3%

THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 3%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Sacramento Theatre Company 3%

ELVIS THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 3%

VANITIES - Chautauqua Playhouse 3%

SWEENEY TODD! - Davis Musical Theatre Company (DMTC) 3%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sacramento Theatre Company 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 2%

RENT - Broadway At Music Circus 2%

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Chautauqua Playhouse 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Broadway At Music Circus 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sacramento Theatre Company 2%

WOLVES - Big Idea Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jonnie Painter - JERSEY BOYS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 18%

Julie McKinney - TWELFTH NIGHT - Big Idea Theatre Company 18%

Isaiah Leeper - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Sacramento Theatre Company 13%

Walt Pierson - ASSASSINS - Rise Up Theatre Company 12%

Chris Hunt - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Rocklin Community Theatre 9%

Andrew Fiffick - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Chautauqua Playhouse 7%

Kathy Burleson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - American River College Theatre 7%

Isaiah Leeper - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sacramento Theatre Company 6%

Tom Colburn - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - FreeFall Stage 2%

Ethan Albala - RENT - Stockton Civic Theatre 2%

Tom Colburn - THE MOUSETRAP - FreeFall Stage 1%

Tom Colburn - WHILE THE LIGHTS WERE OUT - FreeFall Stage 1%

Andres Raddavero - AS YOU LIKE IT - Legacy Stage 1%

Hunter Reed - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Sierra Stages 1%

Brandon Morgan - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Legacy Stage 1%

Dustin Venticomb - TWISTED TALES OF EDGAR ALLAN POE - Gallo Center Repertory Company 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

David Williams - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Rocklin Community Theatre 20%

Sean Paxton - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 17%

Kyle Jackson - SWEENEY TODD - Davis Musical Theatre Company 16%

Patrick Burns - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Sacramento Theatre Company 15%

David Williams - SEUSSICAL: IN CONCERT - Sacramento Theatre Company 13%

Jacob Fanell - AVENUE Q - Rise Up Theatre Company 12%

Amy Dahlstrom & Jonathon Latta - RENT - Stockton Civic Theatre 5%

Olivia Cerullo - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Legacy Stage 2%



Best Musical

JERSEY BOYS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 11%

BRIGHT STAR - Green Valley Theatre Company 10%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Woodland Opera House 8%

RAGTIME - Broadway At Music Circus 8%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Davis Musical Theatre Company (DMTC) 8%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 7%

ASSASINS - Rise Up Theatre Company 7%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Rocklin Community Theatre 6%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sacramento Theatre Company 6%

AVENUE Q - Rise Up Theatre Company 5%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 5%

RENT - Broadway At Music Circus 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Broadway At Music Circus 3%

SEUSSICAL: IN CONCERT - Sacramento Theatre Company 3%

SWEENEY TODD! - Davis Musical Theatre Company (DMTC) 3%

ELVIS THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 3%

BEAUTIFUL - Broadway At Music Circus 1%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 1%

LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Legacy Stage 0%

OLIVER! - Stockton Civic Theatre 0



Best Performer In A Musical

Adam Marino - JERSEY BOYS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 9%

Teal Wicks - RAGTIME - Broadway Sacramento Music Circus 8%

Chris Travlos - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Woodland Opera House 7%

Erin McGoldrick - BRIGHT STAR - Green Valley Theatre Company 7%

Matthew Draper - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Rocklin Community Theatre 6%

Camryn Elias - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 5%

Hannah Hurst - CABARET - Sutter Street Theatre 5%

Hugo Figueroa Rojo - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Davis Musical Theatre Company (DMTC) 5%

Nick Roten - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Roseville Theatre Arts Academy 4%

Shane Burrows - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 4%

William Schmidt - SEUSSICAL: IN CONCERT - Sacramento Theatre Company 3%

Peter DeMarzio - ASSASSINS - Rise Up Theatre Company 3%

Christina Martinez - AVENUE Q - Rise Up Theatre Company 2%

Erik Catalan - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 2%

Hugo Figueroa Rojo - SWEENEY TODD! - Davis Musical Theatre Company (DMTC) 2%

Joe Ramos - BRIGHT STAR - Green Valley Theatre Company 2%

Emerson Hunt - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Rocklin Community Theatre 2%

Ernestine Balisi - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 2%

Taylor Rodriguez - ELVIS THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 2%

Melissa Bracsch - XANADU - Sacramento Theatre Company 2%

Natalie Bourgeois - PRETTY WOMAN - Sacramento Safe Community Center 2%

Jerry Lee - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 2%

Peter DeMarzio - AVENUE Q - Rise Up Theatre Company 2%

Miranda D. Lawson - SEUSSICAL: IN CONCERT - Sacramento Theatre Company 1%

Miranda D. Lawson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sacramento Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Kaitlin Richards - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY UNIT AT MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING CANCER CENTER OF NEW YORK CITY - Big Idea Theatre 6%

Micaela Muro Dimos - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 6%

Jackie Martin - TWELFTH NIGHT - Big Idea Theatre 6%

Sunny Crego - COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN 5 BETTIES - Big Idea Theatre 5%

Ryan Reece - THE MOUSETRAP - American River College Theatre 5%

Sheri Adams - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Chautauqua Playhouse 5%

Brittni Barger - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Sacramento Theatre Company 4%

Natasha Hause - THE GRADUATE - Fallon House 4%

Christi van Eyken - LIFE SUCKS - Big Idea Theatre 4%

Iris garcia - COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN 5 BETTIES - Big Idea Theatre 4%

Thomas Larkin - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Sacramento Theatre Company 4%

Eric Wheeler - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sacramento Theatre Company 3%

Leah Daugherty - TEMP ODYSSEY - Big Idea Theatre 3%

Natasha Hause - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sacramento Theatre Company 3%

Laurie Strawn - MISERY - Sierra Repertory Theatre 3%

Connor Dick - TAKE ME OUT - Resurrection Theatre 3%

Taryn Cagley - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - FreeFall Stage 3%

Bill Zarriello - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Chautauqua Playhouse 2%

Louis Latorto - CLUE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 2%

KG Rucker - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 2%

Rodger McDonald - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 2%

Jacob Renard - HAND TO GOD - R25 Theater 2%

Brenda O'Brien - MISERY - Sierra Repertory Theatre 2%

Lee Anthony Williams - TWELFTH NIGHT - Big Idea Theatre 2%

Laurie Strawn - CLUE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Play

EMILIA - Women's Theatre Collective 14%

THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 12%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Sacramento Theatre Company 9%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Big Idea Theatre 7%

CLUE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 6%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Sacramento Theatre Company 6%

MISERY - Sierra Repertory Theatre 5%

HAND TO GOD - R25 Theater 5%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY UNIT AT MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING CANCER CENTER OF NEW YORK CITY - Big Idea Theatre 5%

LIFE SUCKS - Big Idea Theatre 5%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Chautauqua Playhouse 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sacramento Theatre Company 4%

COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN 5 BETTIES - Big Idea Theatre 3%

VANITIES - Chautauqua Playhouse 2%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - FreeFall Stage 2%

THE GRADUATE - Fallon House 2%

DOG SEES GOD - GeeryTheatre 1%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Legacy Stage 1%

OF MICE AND MEN - Gallo Center Repertory Company 1%

THE MOORS - Sierra Stages 1%

FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Stockton Civic Theatre 1%

UNCLE VANYA - Placer Repertory Theater 1%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Chautauqua Playhouse 1%

THE MOUSETRAP - FreeFall Stage 1%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Gallo Center Repertory Company 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tony Parker - TWELFTH NIGHT - Big Idea Theatre Company 13%

Walt Pierson - ASSASSINS - Rise Up Theatre Company 10%

Tijana Bjelajac - THE GRADUATE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 10%

John Ewing - LIFE SUCKS - Big Idea Theatre 10%

Emily Motter - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Rocklin Community Theatre 9%

Samantha Reno - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - B Street Theatre 8%

Whitney Lehn Meltz - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 7%

Tyler Allin - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Sacramento Theatre Company 7%

Jerid Fox - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Sacramento Theatre Company 7%

Andrew Fiffick - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Chautauqua Playhouse 7%

Emily Motter - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Rocklin Community Theatre 4%

Mika McKenzie-Bahr - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sacramento Theatre Company 3%

Tom Colburn - THE MOUSETRAP - FreeFall Stage 1%

Andrew Fiffick - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Chautauqua Playhouse 1%

Tana Aivaz Colburn - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - FreeFall Stage 1%

Corey Strauss - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Gallo Center Repertory Company 1%

Jenny Krack - THE LOWER ROOM - FreeFall Stage 0%

Eric Broadwater - OF MICE AND MEN - Gallo Center Repertory Company 0%

Noelle Souza - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Gallo Center Repertory Company 0



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kevin Adamski - TWELFTH NIGHT - Big Idea Theatre 23%

Tatiana Covington-Para - JERSEY BOYS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 15%

Benjamin T. Ismail - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Sacramento Theatre Company 14%

Tatiana Covington-Parra - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 12%

Tatiana Covington-Parra - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sacramento Theatre Company 10%

Tom Colburn - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - FreeFall Stage 7%

James Gonzales - RENT - Stockton Civic Theatre 5%

Tatiana Covington-Para - ELVIS THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 5%

Tatiana Covington-Para - CLUE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 4%

Danny McCammon - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Sierra Stages 2%

Tatiana Covington-Para - MISERY - Sierra Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Helen Ventura - BRIGHT STAR - Green Valley Theatre Company 12%

Charlie Munday - JERSEY BOYS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 10%

Christopher Travlos - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Woodland Opera House 9%

Sofia Rosario - SWEENEY TODD - Davis Musical Theatre Company 8%

Miranda D. Lawson - XANADU - Sacramento Theatre Company 7%

Morgan Bartoe - AVENUE Q - Rise Up Theatre Company 7%

Eric Wheeler - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Sacramento Theatre Company 6%

Ahlani Santos - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 6%

Philip Graves - ASSASINS - Rise Up Theatre Company 5%

Hugo Figueroa - SWEENEY TODD - Davis Musical Theatre Company (DMTC) 4%

David Ngirmidol - SEUSSICAL: IN CONCERT - Sacramento Theatre Company 3%

Martha Kight - SAWYER THOMPSON - Second Wind Entertainment 3%

Hugo Figueroa Rojo - AVENUE Q - Rise Up Theatre Co 2%

Mike Yee - SEUSSICAL: IN CONCERT - Sacramento Theatre Company 2%

Adam Chwalik - AVENUE Q - Rise Up Theatre Company 2%

Cody Gerszewski - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 2%

Erin Murphy Shelby - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 2%

Dedrick Weathersby - ELVIS THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 2%

Cheyenne Wells - RENT - Stockton Civic Theatre 1%

Christopher Michael - ELVIS THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 1%

Marie Nearing - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 1%

Casey Burke - GUYS & DOLLS - Sierra Stages 1%

Jacob Martinez - SAWYER THOMPSON - Second Wind Entertainment 1%

Casey Camacho - SAWYER THOMPSON - Second Wind Entertainment 1%

Jessica Spencer - RENT - Stockton Civic Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Tory Scroggins - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Sacramento Theatre Company 17%

Christopher Michael - CLUE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 8%

Allison Noren - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY UNIT AT MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING CANCER CENTER OF NEW YORK CITY - Big Idea Theatre 6%

George Hillman - HAND TO GOD - R25 Theater 6%

Laurie Strawn - CLUE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 5%

Johnathan Sexton - TAKE ME OUT - Resurrection Theatre 5%

Natasha Hause - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Sacramento Theatre Company 5%

Bethany Hidden - LIFE SUCKS - Big Idea Theatre 5%

Janet Motenko - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sacramento Theatre Company 5%

Sarah Rothaus - LIFE SUCKS - Big Idea Theatre 3%

John Ewing - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Chautauqua Playhouse 3%

Jason Kaye - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Chautauqua Playhouse 3%

Shaleen Schmutzer-Smith - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY UNIT AT MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING CANCER CENTER OF NEW YORK CITY - Big Idea Theatre 3%

Bill Zarriello - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Chautauqua Playhouse 3%

Todd Lubitsch - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sacramento Theatre Company 3%

Emily Delk - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 3%

Karen Fox - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 3%

Joe Alkire - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 2%

Aaron Baikie-Rick - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 2%

Jenna Lehman - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Stockton Civic Theatre 2%

James Ellison - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sacramento Theatre Company 1%

MATEO - DOG SEES GOD - Second Wind Entertainment 1%

Jared Cagley - THE LOWER ROOM - FreeFall Stage 1%

Cole Bryant - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Stockton Civic Theatre 1%

Scott Coopwood - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Sacramento Theatre Company 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ROCK OF AGES - Sacramento Theatre Company 36%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Sierra Repertory Theatre 32%

THE ODYSSEY - Sierra Repertory Theatre 14%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Gallo Center Repertory Company 10%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Gallo Center Repertory Company 8%