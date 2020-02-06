Las Vegas Comedian Don Barnhart Brings Valentine's Weekend Laughter To Stockton

Direct from his own show in Las Vegas, comedian Don Barnhart brings his hysterically funny comedy show to the 209 Laugh Lounge in Stockton, CA for some Valentine's Day Celebration.

"If you can't laugh with your family, laugh at them", says Barnhart whose show is great for both couples and those without romantic intentions. Don's new Dry Bar Comedy Special, "The Spinal Disintegration of Man" is blowing up the internet with over a million views and is currently being turned into a one man show.

"Don Barnhart is hysterically funny, delivering his well-written topical material with an animated and improvisational flair that's not to be missed. He is a refreshing voice in the standup genre, mixing a blend of sharp, topical insights about our life and the world around us, pushing the boundaries of PC culture without being overtly offensive. Barnhart has often been compared to the sharp, witty insights of George Carlin with the animated expressions of Jim Carey."

For years, Barnhart has split his time touring the country headlining at the top comedy clubs, overseas entertaining the troops, performing for colleges and cruise ships. "Having a residency in Las Vegas has allowed me the freedom to really let loose and not hold back", added Barnhart who predominantly works clean, but isn't afraid to push the boundaries. "The main thing is that it's got to be funny!"

When not on tour Don Barnhart performs nightly at Jokesters Comedy Club in Las Vegas, NV. Since opening, Jokesters was named "Best New Show" by Vegas.com and received the 2018 "Best of Las Vegas" Comedy Club Silver Award by the Las Vegas Review Journal and is the producer of Jokesters TV Show. Jokesters Comedy Club also showcases comedians from around the world and many that you may have seen on Comedy Central, HBO, The Tonight Show, Conan, Late Night, BET, Showtime, Netflix, The Bob & Tom Show, Howard Stern, YouTube, Amazon and more.

Barnhart will perform Feb 14th and 15th with 2 shows nightly at 7:00 & 9:30pm. The 209 Laugh Lounge is offering a special VIP package with Free Valet Parking, Red Carpet Walk, Professional Photographer, Bottle Of Wine and Candle Light Dinner For 2. The club offers cozy seating between 200-250 guests, providing a personal comedy experience. Reserved seating is available by phone an advanced ticket purchases can be made online.

209 Laugh lounge has a full bar with premium pours a complete dinner and snack menu. V.I.P. seating and waiting service. Tickets can be bought online or at the show however, advanced tickets purchased online tickets are $5 cheaper.

For more information or to buy tickets, please visit: https://www.209laughlounge.com





