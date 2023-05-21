House of Fates and The Stone House to Present GOLD CAN'T LOVE YOU BACK in June

House Of Fates and The Stonehouse will present Gold Can't Love you Back, an immersive, Gold Rush Era musical written by Nevada City Locals Ryan Wink, Jessica Brugnon, Cosmo Merryweather and Sky Seals. This brand new, all original production is set to run from June 1st - June 25th at The Stone House.

"Our team was determined to create an immersive and unforgettable theater experience that would transport audiences back in time to the bygone Gold Rush Era. We wanted to bring something new and exciting to the area, and what better way to do that than by writing a new chapter in this colorful part of California's history? Our comedy about human nature, greed, and love is told through the lens of a wild time in our state's past and takes place in an 1850's saloon. We want people to feel like they are right in the middle of the action, experiencing the story unfold all around them. We can't wait for audiences to join us on this journey back in time," said writer and creative director Ryan Wink.

Featuring a talented cast of local actors, Gold Can't Love You Back stars Ryan Wink, Jessica Brugnon, Cosmo Merryweather, Sky Seals, Judy Merrick, Carey McCray, Lindsey Grimes, Robert Rushin, Alison Kenyon, Laura LeBleu, Justin Hanson, Destiny Hoyt, Bianca Lara, Yasmine Shilha, Julian Rosenberg, and Richard Fisher. Script by Ryan Wink, Jessica Brugnon and Cosmo Merryweather. Music by Sky Seals and Ryan Wink. It is directed by Cosmo Merryweather.

For tickets and more information on Gold Can't Love You Back, visit www.stonehouse.io.