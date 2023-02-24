Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Announced At Capital Stage This March

Artistic Director Michael Stevenson will direct this 2020 Pulitzer Prize Finalist with familiar local talent.

Feb. 24, 2023  
HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Announced At Capital Stage This March

Capital Stage continues its 18th season with the fourth production of the 2022/23 Season: the award-winning play by Will Arbery entitled HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING.

Artistic Director Michael Stevenson will direct this 2020 Pulitzer Prize Finalist with familiar local talent such as Ian Hopps (PASS OVER, LUNA GALE, SWEAT, STUPID F##KING BIRD), Karen Vance (THE HUMANS), Megan Wicks (THE ARSONISTS), Jamie Jones (LIFESPAN OF A FACT, MARJORIE PRIME, THE TOTALITARIANS), and David Campfield (FOOL FOR LOVE, LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES).

Performances will be from March 15 through April 16, 2023, with a Press Opening on Saturday, March 18 at 8:00 pm. Tickets & Subscriptions are available now at capstage.org.

Days after the white-supremacist riot in Charlottesville, four old friends gather for a reunion at their conservative Catholic alma mater in Wyoming. As the party stretches late into the night, they grapple with their beliefs and their place in the world. The reunion becomes less a celebration than a vicious fight that spirals into clashing politics and spiritual chaos. On a chilly night in the middle of America, Will Arbery's haunting play offers grace and disarming clarity, speaking to the heart of a country at war with itself.

Will Arbery is a playwright from Texas + Wyoming + seven sisters. His plays include Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Playwrights Horizons), Plano (Clubbed Thumb), Evanston Salt Costs Climbing (New Neighborhood), Wheelchair (3 Hole Press). He's currently under commission from Playwrights Horizons and Shadowcatcher Entertainment. He's a member of New Dramatists, The Working Farm at SPACE on Ryder Farm, Page 73's Interstate 73, Colt Coeur, Youngblood, and an alum of Clubbed Thumb's Early Career Writers Group. His plays have been developed at Clubbed Thumb, Playwrights Horizons, NYTW, The Vineyard, SPACE on Ryder Farm, Ojai Playwrights Conference, Cape Cod Theater Project, The New Group, EST/Youngblood, The Bushwick Starr, Alliance/Kendeda, and Tofte Lake Center. Dance work: Pioneer Works, MCA Chicago, Watermill Center. MFA: Northwestern. BA: Kenyon College. willarbery.com

Michael Stevenson For Capital Stage, Michael has directed GLORIA, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, ADMISSIONS, THE HUMANS, THE OTHER PLACE, SWEAT, THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, LUNA GALE, STUPID F##KING BIRD, HOW TO USE A KNIFE, DISGRACED, MR. BURNS, IDEATION, CLYBOURNE PARK, MAURITIUS, ERRATICA (World Premiere), and LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES. He has directed at regional theaters including: B Street Theater, Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, Orlando Shakespeare Company, Perseverance Theater Company, and Sacramento Theater Company. As an actor he has appeared at many regional theaters including: 42nd Street Moon, American Conservatory Theater, The Aurora Theater, Bailiwick Repertory Theater, Capital Stage, B Street Theater, the Utah Shakespeare Festival, and Marriott's Lincolnshire Theater. He holds an M.F.A. from the American Conservatory Theater.




Broadway Sacramento, President & CEO Richard Lewis Will Retire Photo
Broadway Sacramento, President & CEO Richard Lewis Will Retire
After devoting his entire career to Broadway Sacramento, President & CEO Richard Lewis, whose father co-founded Broadway At Music Circus more than 70 years ago, has decided to retire.
Jean-Michel Basquiat Featured And Area Creatives Share At Collaboration LAB Photo
Jean-Michel Basquiat Featured And Area Creatives Share At Collaboration LAB
In honor of Black History and National Awareness month, Collaboration LAB will feature the neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, what inspired his art and the continuing relevance of his work, as we also share works from local creatives on February 26 at Tamraloo Studios in Lincoln, CA. Also included will be a drawing for $100 worth of prizes from local businesses of those who register via Eventbrite.com and attend Collaboration LAB. 
Review: THE FLYING MACHINE: THE STORY OF THE WRIGHT BROTHERS Soars at B Street Theatre Photo
Review: THE FLYING MACHINE: THE STORY OF THE WRIGHT BROTHERS Soars at B Street Theatre
We’ve all heard of the Wright Brothers. Orville and Wilbur are introduced to us in elementary school as the first to invent the motor-operated airplane; however, there is so much more that we don’t know about these two fascinating individuals who forever changed the way that we travel. Jerry Montoya gives us a history lesson disguised in a delightfully entertaining package with his newest play, The Flying Machine: The Story of the Wright Brothers.
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE! - FORCE OF NATURE to be Presented at Harris Center for the Arts Photo
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE! - FORCE OF NATURE to be Presented at Harris Center for the Arts
HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS will present the first of three National Geograhic Live! events this season. Keith Ladzinski – Force of Nature will be presented Thursday, March 9, at 7:30 pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Broadway Sacramento, President & CEO Richard Lewis Will Retire Broadway Sacramento, President & CEO Richard Lewis Will Retire
February 21, 2023

After devoting his entire career to Broadway Sacramento, President & CEO Richard Lewis, whose father co-founded Broadway At Music Circus more than 70 years ago, has decided to retire.
Jean-Michel Basquiat Featured And Area Creatives Share At Collaboration LABJean-Michel Basquiat Featured And Area Creatives Share At Collaboration LAB
February 20, 2023

In honor of Black History and National Awareness month, Collaboration LAB will feature the neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, what inspired his art and the continuing relevance of his work, as we also share works from local creatives on February 26 at Tamraloo Studios in Lincoln, CA. Also included will be a drawing for $100 worth of prizes from local businesses of those who register via Eventbrite.com and attend Collaboration LAB. 
City Theatre Presents BEYOND PERSUASION!City Theatre Presents BEYOND PERSUASION!
February 20, 2023

City Theatre presents Beyond Persuasion, newly adapted from Jane Austen's Persuasion, centers on the beloved female lead, Anne Elliot, and features a cast of seventeen characters.
Sierra Stages Presents THE MOORSSierra Stages Presents THE MOORS
February 16, 2023

Sierra Stages is bringing The Moors to life at The Nevada Theatre. Written by award-winning playwright Jen Silverman, the show runs from March 10 - April 2 at The Nevada Theatre. 
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE! - FORCE OF NATURE to be Presented at Harris Center for the ArtsNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE! - FORCE OF NATURE to be Presented at Harris Center for the Arts
February 10, 2023

HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS will present the first of three National Geograhic Live! events this season. Keith Ladzinski – Force of Nature will be presented Thursday, March 9, at 7:30 pm.
share