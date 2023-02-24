HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Announced At Capital Stage This March

Capital Stage continues its 18th season with the fourth production of the 2022/23 Season: the award-winning play by Will Arbery entitled HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING.

Artistic Director Michael Stevenson will direct this 2020 Pulitzer Prize Finalist with familiar local talent such as Ian Hopps (PASS OVER, LUNA GALE, SWEAT, STUPID F##KING BIRD), Karen Vance (THE HUMANS), Megan Wicks (THE ARSONISTS), Jamie Jones (LIFESPAN OF A FACT, MARJORIE PRIME, THE TOTALITARIANS), and David Campfield (FOOL FOR LOVE, LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES).

Performances will be from March 15 through April 16, 2023, with a Press Opening on Saturday, March 18 at 8:00 pm. Tickets & Subscriptions are available now at capstage.org.

Days after the white-supremacist riot in Charlottesville, four old friends gather for a reunion at their conservative Catholic alma mater in Wyoming. As the party stretches late into the night, they grapple with their beliefs and their place in the world. The reunion becomes less a celebration than a vicious fight that spirals into clashing politics and spiritual chaos. On a chilly night in the middle of America, Will Arbery's haunting play offers grace and disarming clarity, speaking to the heart of a country at war with itself.

Will Arbery is a playwright from Texas + Wyoming + seven sisters. His plays include Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Playwrights Horizons), Plano (Clubbed Thumb), Evanston Salt Costs Climbing (New Neighborhood), Wheelchair (3 Hole Press). He's currently under commission from Playwrights Horizons and Shadowcatcher Entertainment. He's a member of New Dramatists, The Working Farm at SPACE on Ryder Farm, Page 73's Interstate 73, Colt Coeur, Youngblood, and an alum of Clubbed Thumb's Early Career Writers Group. His plays have been developed at Clubbed Thumb, Playwrights Horizons, NYTW, The Vineyard, SPACE on Ryder Farm, Ojai Playwrights Conference, Cape Cod Theater Project, The New Group, EST/Youngblood, The Bushwick Starr, Alliance/Kendeda, and Tofte Lake Center. Dance work: Pioneer Works, MCA Chicago, Watermill Center. MFA: Northwestern. BA: Kenyon College. willarbery.com

Michael Stevenson For Capital Stage, Michael has directed GLORIA, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, ADMISSIONS, THE HUMANS, THE OTHER PLACE, SWEAT, THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, LUNA GALE, STUPID F##KING BIRD, HOW TO USE A KNIFE, DISGRACED, MR. BURNS, IDEATION, CLYBOURNE PARK, MAURITIUS, ERRATICA (World Premiere), and LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES. He has directed at regional theaters including: B Street Theater, Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, Orlando Shakespeare Company, Perseverance Theater Company, and Sacramento Theater Company. As an actor he has appeared at many regional theaters including: 42nd Street Moon, American Conservatory Theater, The Aurora Theater, Bailiwick Repertory Theater, Capital Stage, B Street Theater, the Utah Shakespeare Festival, and Marriott's Lincolnshire Theater. He holds an M.F.A. from the American Conservatory Theater.