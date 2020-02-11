Gallery At Lincoln Theater Launches With Bay Area Women Artists Exhibit And Community Concert

Lincoln Theater is delighted to welcome you to the opening of the Gallery at Lincoln Theater and an artist reception for Scale Up: A Cultural Convergence by Bay Area Women Artists. Curated by Lowell Downey, this exhibition features distinguished works by international and local artists Miki Hsu Leavey, Karen Nagano, Arleene Correa Valencia, Janna Waldinger, and Heather Wilcoxon.

The artist reception will be followed by For the Love of Music, a free community concert. For the Love of Music explores new and unexpected variations on classical pieces. Children and adults alike will be able to experience fun, live music by Lincoln Theater's Artists in Residence musicians. The repertoire includes something for everyone - and will focus on pieces created by women composers.

Come to the Gallery reception at 1pm and stay for the Community Concert at 3pm! Don't miss this remarkable afternoon of art and music. These events are offered free to the community thanks to the generous support of Napa County. Also, this organization is funded, in part, by the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

Tickets are not required for the opening of Gallery at Lincoln Theater Presents Scale Up: A Cultural Convergence by Bay Area Women Artists; the event is free and open to the public. Tickets for community concert, For the Love of Music, are free for general admission; reservations are highly recommended. To reserve tickets go to www.lincolntheater.org or call the Box Office at 707-944-9900.





