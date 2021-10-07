EMH Productions & The Artist's Collective Present MAJOR LIFE CHOICES

Award winning EMH Productions continues a 2021 season with The Artist's Collective airing Livestreaming Productions and limited In Person Seating*. When faced with the prospect of how dramatically theatre has to be reinvented to continue, I moved forward with a plan to turn The Ooley Theatre into a Livestreaming Venue which has now successfully streamed a dozen shows so far!

This is a throwback to the days of live television, with actors performing live to you into your living rooms and Now You can Come Back in Person! We continue to bring through provoking theatre to the stage with this World Premiere by local actor and playwright, Dan Fagan. It's a show that tackles family secrets, religious leanings and our investment in whose life we choose in this day and age of ever increasing restrictions for women's health. The Livestreaming Premiere and In Person World Premiere of Major Life Choices by Dan Fagan will run from November 5th to November 20th, 2021 at The Ooley Theatre, 2007 28th St., Sacramento, CA 95818.

LIVE STREAMING VIEWING: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/57113

IN PERSON VIEWING: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/57107

*In person attendance requires proof of vaccination and for all patrons to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth once inside the venue.

Emma Peterson is going to her prom with her boyfriend Billy. So while the kids are away, the parents will play. Unfortunately, what comes out is not what anyone expected. Least of all the bomb Emma drops when she gets home from the dance. This is where choices are made, between religious beliefs and family. Watch as this all too flawed and oh so very blessed family faces the biggest choices of their lives.

*Mature audiences only.

Directed by Chloe Bronzan

Starring: Grace Leekley, Todd Lubitsch, Elise Hodge and Larry Glenn