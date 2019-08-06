Cuban Jazz Pianist Nachito Herrera Announced At Harris Center

Ignacio "Nachito" Herrera's talent was recognized early on; he performed Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 with the Havana Symphony Orchestra at age 12. Well known to North American jazz audiences - he's toured America with the Afro-Cuban All Stars and was lead pianist and musical director of ¡Cubanismo! - Nachito Herrera is one of the great Cuban pianists. Blending jaw-dropping technique and a rich soulfulness for an exceptional display of musical power and emotion, he combines Western classical music with traditional Cuban rhythms. "With unbridled freedom, he jams with potent montunos and high-energy timba to solos that can melt snow off the sidewalk" (Latin Beat Magazine).

Nachito Herrera will perform solo on Friday, August 16 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $38; Children and Students with ID $12. Tickets are available online at www.harriscenter.net or from the Harris Center Ticket Office at 916-608-6888 from 12 noon to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday, and two hours before show time. Parking is included in the price of the ticket. The Harris Center is located on the west side of Folsom Lake College campus in Folsom, CA, facing East Bidwell Street.

Although he has been residing in Minnesota for the past few years, his renown is growing. He has played multiple times at the preeminent piano festival in North America, the Gilmore Festival. In 2011 Herrera was part of a 40-city tour of American performing arts centers and theaters as the pianist in the Afro-Cuban All-Stars.

Ignacio "Nachito" Herrera's talent was recognized early on; as mentioned above, he performed Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 at age 12, and revisited that experience in 2012, appearing again with the Havana Symphony and playing Rachmaninoff while on a tour of the US.

Combining Western Classical music with traditional Cuban rhythms, Herrera has been at the forefront of an exciting renaissance in Cuban music. While in his twenties, Herrera took the job of Musical Director at the famous "Tropicana" nightclub in Cuba, playing every night and deepening his repertoire.

