Creatives Network As They Share Their Works At The Season's Final LAB

The event is on Wednesday, October 26 at 7 p.m. in-person and via Zoom.

Oct. 20, 2022  
Completing its third season, Placer Repertory Theater's incubation and networking program ColLABoration LAB will feature the theme "Looking for the Light" for the final LAB on Wednesday, October 26 at 7 p.m. in-person and via Zoom. The "Looking for the Light" theme is a lens through which presenters, attendees and hosts may explore the creative process and the work shared. This month's hosts are Placer Rep company members Kevin Foster, Outreach Director, Gage Doss, Audio Engineer, and Anne Merino, Board Secretary and Color Commentator. A partial line-up of presenters include:

  • James Caldie, actor, composer
  • Funny Robert, comedian
  • Matthew Kaiser, singer/songwriter/musician
  • Anne Merino, author, performer
  • Matthew Heyer, actor
  • Kevin Foster, playwright/actor
  • Anne Merino (live) author, performer

Creatives who wish to present and nonparticipating general audience members are welcome. Visit Eventbrite.com to register for this FREE live event and/or to receive the Zoom Link. Or you may email BoxOffice@placerrep.org for the Zoom link. "Presenters may try out new material, share a new work, hone their performance or presentation skills, seek collaborators, market themselves or their group, and may choose to receive feedback from attendees," said the host, Kevin Foster. Creatives and cultural advocates come together to incubate new works and ideas in an open and supportive atmosphere.

Collaboration LAB is a FREE monthly open stage/mic for the arts, culture and humanities hosted by Placer Repertory Theater in-person and via Zoom, on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. (Pacific), January through October 2022. This program is FREE and paid for through general funds. You may donate to Placer Repertory Theater via their website (Placerrep.org) or reach out to development@placerrep.org for sponsorship opportunities.

Placer Repertory Theater (www.PlacerRep.org) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the area. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook (PlacerRep), Twitter and Instagram: @PlacerRep and subscribe to their YouTube Channel (Placer Repertory Theater).




