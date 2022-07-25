Cirque Du Soleil Raises Big Top In Sacramento!

Cirque du Soleil has raised its Big Top at Sutter Health Park over the weekend in preparation for the July 28 opening of AlegrÃ­a-its most iconic production. With the help of Martha Guerrero (Mayor, West Sacramento) and Denice Domke (President/CEO, West Sacramento Chamber of Commerce), 60 technicians pushed more than 100 supporting poles to raise the white-and-blue canvas to its final position.



AlegrÃ­a will perform at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento from July 28-August 28, 2022. This is the last chance to see this iconic production in North America before it heads off to Asia!



A few facts about the Cirque du Soleil Big Top

The Big Top seats more than 2,600 people.

The entire site set-up takes 8 days

The Big Top stands at 62 feet

The 4 steel masts each stand at 82 feet

550 pegs are required to hold the big top firmly to over 48,500 square feet of asphalt

The white-coloured canvas helps counter the effects of the sun, thereby reducing energy consumption and minimizing greenhouse gas emissions

AlegrÃ­a travels via 65 trailer trucks carrying close to 2,000 tons of equipment

Undeniably the most iconic Cirque du Soleil production, AlegrÃ­a is an all-time classic reimagined for a new generation to fall in love with. An uplifting immersive experience, AlegrÃ­a whisks audiences away to a mystical world sprinkled with visual poetry and acrobatic extravagance.



With its unforgettable soundtrack, exciting acrobatics, surreal costume designs, vibrant sets and playful humor, AlegrÃ­a joyfully touches the soul and lives up to its global reputation of quintessential Cirque du Soleil spectacle.



Tickets for performances of AlegrÃ­a are available online at cirquedusoleil.com/alegria.



First premiered in 1994, AlegrÃ­a ('joy' in Spanish) has become one of the most beloved Cirque du Soleil shows by mesmerizing over 14 million spectators in 255 cities across 40 countries in over 19 years of touring. In 2019, in celebration of its 25th anniversary, AlegrÃ­a was restaged under the Big Top in a whole new light, ensuring that all its components - stage direction, music, acrobatics, sets, costumes, lighting & makeup designs - would be as inspiring for today's audiences as they were at the time of the original creation.



The revival of AlegrÃ­a is the 44th original production created by Cirque du Soleil since 1984, and its 19th presented under the Big Top.



Cirque du Soleil has redefined how the world views the circus; from small town talent to a household name. Based in Montreal (Qc), the Canadian organization went on to become a global leader in live entertainment with the creation of world-class immersive and iconic experiences, across 6 continents. Cirque du Soleil connects with audiences by being genuine, human and inclusive. Privileged to work with artists from 90 countries to bring their creativity to life on stages around the world, the company aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Over the years, more than 215 million people have been inspired, in over 70 different countries. For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com.