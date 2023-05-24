CABARET Comes to Sutter Street Theatre

Performances run May 26 – June 25.

By:
CABARET Comes to Sutter Street Theatre

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920’s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich.

Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally’s boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. Musical numbers include “Willkommen,” “Cabaret,” “Don’t Tell Mama” and “Two Ladies.”

May 26 – June 25

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 4:30 PM

Rated PG-13

Reservations go to www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.




