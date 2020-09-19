B Street Theatre Presents a Webinar With Danielle Moné Truitt

The event is for ages 13 & up.

The smash hit from Upstairs @ the B moves to Zoom! Join Dave Pierini, Stephanie Altholz and Tara Sissom with special guest, Jason Kuykendall for outrageous long-form improv. Because during these times, who doesn't need a good laugh? To make things interesting, if we get more than 60 viewers, we'll select one participant at random to have a free pizza sent to their home... as long as you're okay with giving Dave Pierini your address.

Ages 13 & up. 1 hour 15 minutes.

September 19 - A very special episode featuring an interview with TV, stage and film star Danielle Mone Truitt, followed by improv surrounding Danielle's show-biz and personal stories!

Register at https://bstreettheatre.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZkkS5RG6QI-KeJlF2XEopw.

