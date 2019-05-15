B Street Theatre Presents BLACK BEAUTY

B Street brings the Anna Sewell classic, Black Beauty to the stage for the first time this summer!

As we embark on a journey through Beauty's eyes, we see that all creatures deserve our kindness, respect, and love. One of the best-selling novels of all time, Black Beauty, will be an unforgettable theatrical experience for you and your family. Recommended for ages 5 and up.

August 15, 2019 - September 8, 2019. School matinees on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 9:30 AM and 11:30 AM. Public performances on Thursday and Friday at 7:00PM, Saturday and Sundays at 1:00 PM with select 4:00PM dates.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION: (916) 443-5300, www.bstreettheatre.org.





