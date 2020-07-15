B Street Theatre Creates New Series And Diversity Director Position

B Street Theatre is proud to announce its newest web series Re-Imagine, a Tuesday evening production dedicated to the amplification of BIPOC artists (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color).



The series is under the direction of Executive Producer Jerry Montoya and Latrice Madkins, who has just accepted a new position in the theatre as the Equity, Diversity, and Community Inclusion Director. Both initiatives are part of actions the theatre has taken in order to be actively anti-racist as a non-profit arts organization.

In a statement published June 1, 2020 following the protests and nationwide uprising over the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Aubrey, and after a history of violence by white supremacists and police departments, B Street Theatre responded with "It feels like it is no longer enough to say that we are welcoming. That we seek diversity. It is no longer enough to sit passive and feel comforted in the knowledge that we are progressive." The statement concluded with the promise to launch a series upon reopening, then titled Voices of Justice.

B Street unveils its first production towards a more inclusive theatre by launching Re-Imagine, a weekly web series that will expand and evolve following the reopening of The Sofia.

On its opening night Tuesday, July 14, the programming was viewed by over 177 households on Zoom.us and received 700 views on Facebook. The featured entertainment was a one-act play by Sacramento playwright Anthony D'Juan and several actors from Los Angeles, including B Street Company members Danielle Moné Truitt and Peter Story.

The larger Social Justice Series will give voice to thoughts, feelings and experiences of BIPOC artists as an integral part of inclusion within the arts. Performing personal and historical narratives with an understanding that stories told through a variety of artistic forms build authentic connections. This series will expose our community to cultural arts and performance while educating and celebrating contributions of African-American artists, Latinx, Indigenous and other artists of color.

About Latrice Madkins and the Equity, Diversity & Community Inclusion Director position:

The B Street Theatre welcomes Latrice Madkins as the Equity, Diversity and Community Inclusion Director. The recently appointed arts, education and community leader has joined the executive leadership team responsible for moving the company's mission forward, and establishing diverse, equitable, inclusionary standards and practices throughout the company.

Latrice Madkins, a Sacramento County Citizen of the Year awardee and global contributor to performance arts, education and civic engagement remains with the B Street family through their transition to virtual programming. Before this appointment, Latrice Madkins served as administrator of B Street Theatre's founding program: Fantasy Theatre (now known as School Tour) while facilitating engagement between The Sofia and the Black community and other marginalized communities. Thanks to Latrice's leadership and diversity advocacy, B Street Theatre has established valuable connections within the community it serves, such as partnerships with Sacramento Chapter of the Links Inc. and Eta Gamma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

In her new position, Latrice Madkins will administer the creation and implementation of additional programming and arts industry inclusion models, converging on marginalized and BIPOC (Black Indigenous People of Color) communities.

B Street Theatre will remain focused on supporting systemic transformation through comprehensive diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. We pledge our commitment today, tomorrow and forever.

Re-Imagine Scheduled Performances:

July 21: Music. Poetry. Art. Inspiration, the work of BIPOC artists

Featuring: Harley White Jr (Sacramento, CA), Noah Hayes (Sacramento, CA), Sol Development (Oakland, CA), Austin Ashford (Los Angeles, CA), and Nicole Clay (Atlanta, GA).

B Street Theatre's Anti-Racism Statement: https://bstreettheatre.org/about-us/antiracism/

