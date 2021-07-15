Capital Stage Announces 2021/22 Season

Capital Stage is reopening its doors on August 25, 2021!

The 2021-2022 Season will mark its 17th season beginning with Jeanne Sakata's HOLD THESE TRUTHS, directed by Jeffrey Lo (VIETGONE, THE GREAT LEAP - A VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE), and starring Jomar Tagatac (VIETGONE).

HOLD THESE TRUTHS is a Co-Production with SF Playhouse, and will be offered as live in person performances, as well as virtually with a performance filmed at SF Playhouse.

Subscribe and enjoy the benefits of savings, priority seating, exchange privileges, and early access to tickets for our Special Holiday Production MISS BENNET! Regular tickets will go on sale Aug. 16.

Patrons who subscribed to the 2020-2021 Season (during the pandemic) will roll over automatically to this coming season. The Box Office is available for any questions or concerns regarding tickets and subscriptions at 916-995-5464, boxoffice@capstage.org, Mon. - Fri. 10:00am - 5:00pm.

i??Learn more about our COVID-19 Safety Protocols, Procedures and what to expect when returning to live performances at Capital Stage.