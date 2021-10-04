Original Script of WAR OF THE WORLDS Will Be Performed at Sutter Street Theatre.

"The War of the Worlds" was an episode of the American radio drama anthology series The Mercury Theatre on the Air directed and narrated by actor and future filmmaker Orson Welles as an adaptation of H. G. Well's novel The War of the Worlds (1898). It was performed and broadcast live as a Halloween episode at 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, 1938, over the Columbia Broadcasting System radio network. The episode became famous for causing panic among its listening audience.

Join in for a recreation of the famous radio performance as Sutter Street Theatre actors read from the original script with live sound effects.

Performances take place on Saturday, October 9th at 4:30pm and Sunday, October 10th at 1:00 pm. Tickets are $10 at the door.