Broadway Sacramento, President & CEO Richard Lewis Will Retire

After devoting his entire career to Broadway Sacramento, President & CEO Richard Lewis, whose father co-founded Broadway At Music Circus more than 70 years ago, has decided to retire.

This summer, an evening will be held in honor of his extraordinary tenure of service: AN ALL-STAR CONCERT CELEBRATION OF Richard Lewis will take place on the UC Davis Health Pavilion stage and feature a number of Broadway stars performing songs from your favorite musicals.

This very special event, which benefits Broadway Sacramento's musical theatre productions and arts education programs, will also feature a wide array of delicious food offerings, along with superb beverages from Sacramento area wineries and breweries. Experience some incredible performances and enjoy some great food, wine and beer while honoring a true Sacramento institution.

