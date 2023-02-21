Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Sacramento, President & CEO Richard Lewis Will Retire

AN ALL-STAR CONCERT CELEBRATION OF RICHARD LEWIS will take place on the UC Davis Health Pavilion stage this summer.

Feb. 21, 2023  
After devoting his entire career to Broadway Sacramento, President & CEO Richard Lewis, whose father co-founded Broadway At Music Circus more than 70 years ago, has decided to retire.

This summer, an evening will be held in honor of his extraordinary tenure of service: AN ALL-STAR CONCERT CELEBRATION OF Richard Lewis will take place on the UC Davis Health Pavilion stage and feature a number of Broadway stars performing songs from your favorite musicals.

This very special event, which benefits Broadway Sacramento's musical theatre productions and arts education programs, will also feature a wide array of delicious food offerings, along with superb beverages from Sacramento area wineries and breweries. Experience some incredible performances and enjoy some great food, wine and beer while honoring a true Sacramento institution.

Jean-Michel Basquiat Featured And Area Creatives Share At Collaboration LAB Photo
Jean-Michel Basquiat Featured And Area Creatives Share At Collaboration LAB
In honor of Black History and National Awareness month, Collaboration LAB will feature the neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, what inspired his art and the continuing relevance of his work, as we also share works from local creatives on February 26 at Tamraloo Studios in Lincoln, CA. Also included will be a drawing for $100 worth of prizes from local businesses of those who register via Eventbrite.com and attend Collaboration LAB. 
Review: THE FLYING MACHINE: THE STORY OF THE WRIGHT BROTHERS Soars at B Street Theatre Photo
Review: THE FLYING MACHINE: THE STORY OF THE WRIGHT BROTHERS Soars at B Street Theatre
We’ve all heard of the Wright Brothers. Orville and Wilbur are introduced to us in elementary school as the first to invent the motor-operated airplane; however, there is so much more that we don’t know about these two fascinating individuals who forever changed the way that we travel. Jerry Montoya gives us a history lesson disguised in a delightfully entertaining package with his newest play, The Flying Machine: The Story of the Wright Brothers.
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE! - FORCE OF NATURE to be Presented at Harris Center for the Arts Photo
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE! - FORCE OF NATURE to be Presented at Harris Center for the Arts
HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS will present the first of three National Geograhic Live! events this season. Keith Ladzinski – Force of Nature will be presented Thursday, March 9, at 7:30 pm.
Placer Rep Announces New Company Members for 2023 Photo
Placer Rep Announces New Company Members for 2023
Positive energy and the eagerness to devote themselves to grow as artists was repeatedly evident at the Placer Rep 2023 Company Member auditions held in Rocklin, Roseville and Lincoln in January.

