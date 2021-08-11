WHAT WOMEN WANT Runs Through August 27th At Theatre Crave Moscow

WHAT WOMEN WANT is currently on stage at Moscow's Theatre Crave. The production runs through August 27th.

The premier performance created at the junction of French cabaret and classical theater production with elements of modern choreography, media art, circus acrobatics and vocal performance.

Each item opens up new facets of female images and involves the viewer in discovering the mysterious world of femininity and sexuality.

The show takes place in a chamber hall equipped with soft sofas, designer tables with lighting and ice sparkling champagne as a complement.

Tickets are available at https://crave.ru/en/

At the beginning of the 20th century, the first cabarets opened their doors to the Moscow and St. Petersburg elite. They became new centers of entertainment for representatives of the creative aristocracy of the Silver Age: poets, writers, artists, composers, and many others.

Almost 110 years later, a group of like-minded people came up with the idea- to revive the cabaret genre in Russia, give it a new, fresh interpretation and bring a little French flair to the cultural life of the capital. This is how the history of the theater began in an absolutely new format for Moscow - Crave Theater Moscow

The Crave Theater is located in a historic building in the heart of Moscow, in the history-infused alleys of Kitay-gorod. The creation of the theater began with a global analysis of similar theater venues around the world.