PLATONOV is Playing at the Moscow Satire Theatre Now!

Platonov, written by Chekhov in 1878, is currently playing at the Moscow Satire Theatre!

Much of the action takes place at the country house of Anna Petrovna, the widow of a much older general. Platonov is the disaffected, alcoholic and charismatic school teacher with whom several characters become infatuated.

Featuring Maxim Averin, Olga Lomonosova, Mikhail Vladimirov, Elena Tashaeva, Yuri Vorobyov, Nikita Manilov, Sergey Churbakov, Anastasia Kuznetsova, Yuri Gorin, Andrei Barilo, Semyon Lopatin, Oleg Vavilov, Sergey Kolpovsky, Alexander Chevychelov, Svetlana Malyukova, Maxim Demchenko, Sergey Belyaev, and Ekaterina Hlystova.

This tragicomedy is directed by Pavel Safonov, composed by Faustas Latenas, costume design by Tamara Eshba, and the direction is assisted by Natalia Alexandrova.

For more information on the production check out: http://satire.ru/repertoire/platonov.html

Photo Credit: Moscow Satire Theatre





